Flagstaff disputes state's $1.1 million wage assessment in court

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But according to the court filing, the state’s assessment ventures beyond just costs incurred from paying service providers.

Another possible cost is the state having to pay its employees higher wages because of the city’s decision. The Flagstaff ordinance, however, specifically exempts state employees from the city’s minimum wage.

Attorney Roopali Desai, who is representing the City of Flagstaff, points that out in the complaint filed behalf of the city. The complaint argues that those direct costs were included in the state’s assessment.

“Various state agencies are included in their budget estimates of the costs of paying the City’s minimum wage to employees of the State of Arizona,” the complaint contends.

Beyond disputing the state employment costs, the city also argues that other increased expenditures in the estimate, such as the cost of paying university employees, is inconsequential to the state.

“[Coconino Community College], for example, has its own tax base and other sources of revenue beyond the revenue it receives from the State. If CCC incurs costs from paying certain employees the City’s minimum wage, there is no way to trace those costs to the State,” the complaint reads.