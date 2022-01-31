Flagstaff Deputy City Manager Shane Dille named Town Manager of Sahuarita

Flagstaff Deputy City Manager Shane Dille will be heading south this winter. On Friday, Dille was named the new Town Manager of Sahuarita, a town of about 30,000 located between Tucson and Nogales.

Dille has served the City of Flagstaff as a Deputy City Manager since 2016. The intent was always to be a City Manager, Dille said, and in 2019 he was the only internal candidate to be considered for the City Manager position in Flagstaff. Ultimately he was not offered the position, as Greg Clifton was chosen.

When the opportunity in Sahuarita came up, Dille found it hard to resist. “Sahuarita has tremendous potential as a young, budding, very rapidly growing area,” he said. “It’s exciting, as a town manager, to be a part of that.”

In some ways, this move to new position will be a move back to familiar ground for Dille. Before his position in Flagstaff, he served as City Manager of Nogales.

“I got to know the area of southern Arizona very well,” he said. “We've got relationships that have lasted over the years that continue to link us to that area.”

Over the last two decades of his career, Dille has been all over Arizona. Apart from Nogales and Flagstaff, he has also served on city staffs in Wickenburg, Queen Creek, Buckeye and Gila Bend. Frequent moves aren’t uncommon for city management professionals. The average tenure at any given position is roughly three to five years.

Dille attributes his tolerance for movement to his military family background.

“We moved around a lot,” he said. “I’ve always looked at it as an opportunity to continue to grow and offer different ideas as somebody who has been in a number of different communities.”

While he looks forward to his new position in Sahuarita, he’ll be taking along fond memories of his time in Flagstaff.

“When you're in a profession like this, you really are all about trying to serve the community, and when you’re engaged you come to love the community," Dille said. "I certainly have done that [in Flagstaff].”

Among the service projects of which he is most proud, Dille singled out the Rio de Flag Project, which secured $52 million in federal funding during his time of service. The funding came after significant lobbying efforts from Dille and his teammates.

“Many members of the Flagstaff City Council and I -- and other staff members -- would take trips to Washington, D.C. to lobby on behalf of our legislative priorities,” he said. “That’s a huge success that I'm proud of.”

Excited to bring the same spirit of service to his new team in Sahuarita, Dille is in the midst of his southerly transition.

“They've asked if I could start on February 14 to be engaged in their budget discussions,” he said. “That then makes Friday, February 11, my last day with the City of Flagstaff.”

