Flagstaff City Council weighs in on Lone Tree overpass

Not everyone was as optimistic. Councilmember Adam Shimoni shared concerns with Aslan that the project was too focused on accommodating cars, and asked for improvements to be made to the bike and pedestrian infrastructure.

Shimoni was concerned that the design of the intersections in particular prioritized the movement of cars. One of the proposed intersection concepts at Butler Avenue and Lone Tree Road included multiple dedicated turn lanes, amounting to seven total traffic lanes on the northern and eastern roadway sections.

“As councilmember Aslan spoke to, I have the same concerns that by 2040 we are going to find ourselves back at the same issue, yet with seven lane intersections,” Shimoni said. “So I do have concerns with some of the underlying principles and values with which this project was designed.”

Vice Mayor Becky Daggett commented that the intersections “looked very daunting,” especially for individuals with mobility issues.

“If we are going to achieve our carbon goals, and if we are going to design for a more enjoyable place to live, it has to be enjoyable to walk and bike,” Daggett said. “Anything that we put in the path of someone choosing another option in terms of transportation, I think we are missing an opportunity to create what we said that we value.”