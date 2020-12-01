Flagstaff City Council to consider declaring affording housing crisis

Flagstaff City Council will be deciding whether to pass a resolution declaring an affordable housing crisis Tuesday.
The council first discussed the possibility last week after the resolution was requested through a citizens petition.
Should the measure pass, the resolution would push the city to create a new affordable housing plan within the next nine months, pulling from the existing housing plans the city already has, housing director Sarah Darr told the council last week.
By bringing all those documents together into a single housing plan, staff could create a more user-friendly document to hopefully better address the issue, Darr said. The resolution would also give the city a mandate for public education on the importance of affordable housing within the community. That educational element could reduce the resistance to housing and development within parts of Flagstaff.
Housing affordability has long been an issue in Flagstaff. The citizens petition points to how much the cost of housing has increased over the last decade compared to how little the area’s median income has risen at the same time.
A recent cost of living index survey by the Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce showed Flagstaff’s housing costs are almost 34% higher than the national average.
The idea of a resolution was popular with nearly every member of the council last week and all but Councilmember Austin Aslan said they wanted to see it move forward.
For his part, Aslan said while he agreed that affordable housing was a significant issue in the city and one that the council should address, he had several problems with the resolution. He worried that declaring such a resolution, especially if they included language calling the situation an emergency, could diminish the weight of the climate emergency declaration.
The council declared a climate emergency over the summer when it also committed to making drastic reductions in Flagstaff’s carbon emissions.
“A climate emergency to me was a very, very loud call that we made; it was something that we did that carried an enormous amount of weight above and beyond our normal business,” Aslan said. “A housing crisis -- while I agree that it is urgent, that it is something that we need to address and something that we can address if we put our minds to it -- it is not the same thing.”
Councilmember Jamie Whelan disagreed and said in her view, the issue of housing affordability was an emergency and the council should refer to it as such.
Vice mayor Adam Shimoni said based on his experience on Council trying to address the issue of affordable housing, such a resolution was critical. He said it was an important statement to all parts of the community that the council needed to take action.
“The NIMBYism in Flagstaff, it is really bugging me, it really is, and I used to understand that perspective more so. But now, being an elected (official) and representing the entire 75,000 population of Flagstaff -- I mean, we need to address this because the status quo is not working,” Shimoni said. “Being someone who is a renter and not a homeowner and seeing the prices go up during this pandemic and more recently because of the market, because of the demand -- I mean, houses are being bought in Flagstaff at cash prices, above listings again and again, and how am I ever supposed to live here?”
Councilmember Jim McCarthy suggested the council should go further in its resolution and include language saying the city would also do more to encourage private development.
McCarthy said it is clear to him that to truly address the problem, the city will have to work with private developers to build more housing meant for local residents at the prices they can afford.
That sentiment was supported by Chamber of Commerce president Julie Pastrick, who said in a statement, “We hope the Council’s Housing Emergency Declaration inspires city leaders to further engage the private sector on how builders can provide more housing units.”
“Housing affordability is critically linked to the success of our business community, and a healthy business climate and a thriving community are inseparable,” Patstrick told the Arizona Daily Sun.
But Aslan disagreed emphatically.
“I fundamentally do not believe in my marrow that this is a supply-and-demand issue. It goes way deeper than that and the solution to the housing problem does not necessarily involve building more houses,” Aslan said.
Aslan said in his view, new homes would only be useful to those looking to move to Flagstaff from other cities such as Phoenix who are able to afford the high prices and do nothing to make the city more affordable.
