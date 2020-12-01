Flagstaff City Council to consider declaring affording housing crisis

For his part, Aslan said while he agreed that affordable housing was a significant issue in the city and one that the council should address, he had several problems with the resolution. He worried that declaring such a resolution, especially if they included language calling the situation an emergency, could diminish the weight of the climate emergency declaration.

The council declared a climate emergency over the summer when it also committed to making drastic reductions in Flagstaff’s carbon emissions.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“A climate emergency to me was a very, very loud call that we made; it was something that we did that carried an enormous amount of weight above and beyond our normal business,” Aslan said. “A housing crisis -- while I agree that it is urgent, that it is something that we need to address and something that we can address if we put our minds to it -- it is not the same thing.”

Councilmember Jamie Whelan disagreed and said in her view, the issue of housing affordability was an emergency and the council should refer to it as such.

Vice mayor Adam Shimoni said based on his experience on Council trying to address the issue of affordable housing, such a resolution was critical. He said it was an important statement to all parts of the community that the council needed to take action.