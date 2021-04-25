 Skip to main content
Flagstaff City Council to address police defunding calls Monday
Flagstaff City Council to address police defunding calls Monday

Defund the Police Protest and March

Protestors gather in this March file photo and march throughout the streets of downtown Flagstaff. The protest took place in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and called for defunding the police.

 Rachel Gibbons, Arizona Daily Sun

As city officials continue to work on the budget for the upcoming fiscal year, attention is again on police funding as some citizen groups push to reallocate funding from the department.

With so much public attention on the subject, Flagstaff City Council announced it will host a special meeting on Monday at 5 p.m. to discuss police budgeting, operations and social service alternatives.

The discussion was called just as Council began a two-day retreat on Thursday to discuss the yearly budget before final approval over the summer.

Similar public discussion occurred surrounding the 2020-21 budget, though Council put off deciding to make significant changes to the Flagstaff Police Department's funding. The budget ultimately passed with additional police funding for training.

Interest in local police budgeting was renewed this week as progressive groups took to social media to rally public commenters in support of defunding the FPD. One such organization was FlagsStats, a self-described “data-driven collective that seeks to further leftist and progressive efforts.”

One of FlagStats' demands for the upcoming budget is that the FPD is defunded by 55%.

Over the summer, chants to defund the police rang out across the country. But hardly anyone cut their police budget by as much Austin, Texas. While cities like Baltimore and Denver cut their budgets by 3% or 10%, Austin cut APD's budget by a third  $150 million. And they've already started spending that money on other programsbuying two hotels with plans to convert them into permanent supportive housing for the homeless. "The Black Lives Matter movement really ascended in our cities, it created an opportunity for us to move the dollars that so often are used to police homelessnessto throw people in jail for a night and then to send them back onto the streets to take those same dollars, and use them to actually operate the hotels," Austin city council member Greg Casar said. To operate these hotels, it'll take about $6.5 million dollars annually, but the backlash to any reallocation of police funds in this very red state has been swift and widespread."Crime is up because police funding is down. That's the wrong direction for the state of Texas," State Rep. Briscoe Cain said. "We will not stand idly by as violent criminals take over the streets of our communities," U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas Gregg Sofer said. "The city of Austin is a disaster one of the most dangerous cities in America and definitely in Texas," Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said. The Texas governor has threatened to remove Austin police from the city's control, freeze property tax revenues and bring in federal law enforcementall in the interest of public safety.  And while Austin isn't one of the most dangerous cities in the U.S., or even in Texas, it has seen a rise in homicides from 26 in 2019 to 40 in 2020. Other large cities in the state experienced similar rises in homicides, including both Houston and Fort Worth  two cities that increased their police budget this year.Austin City Councilman Greg Casar, who spearheaded the police defunding effort, says housing for the homeless is exactly the kind of action that will make the city safer. Casar said: "Lying about Austin doesn't make anyone safer. But setting up homeless shelters does make people safer. These are real issues that the governor and lieutenant governor don't want to talk about, that policing doesn't solve entirely on its own, and that we are actually bringing dollars forward to help solve the issue."Austin's housing program is similar to one in Los Angeles that housed about 3,500 chronically homeless people. Like Los Angeles, Austin plans to offer wraparound services, meaning not only housing but a case manager for residents and other social services. Professor Sarah Hunter evaluated the Los Angeles Housing Program and saw positive impacts. "Study after study shows that permanent supportive housing increases housing stability," RAND Corporation's Sarah Hunter said. It also pays for itself. According to Hunter, for every dollar Los Angeles' health department spent on this housing program, the city saved $1.20dramatically reducing expensive trips to the emergency room and long-term hospital stays. Hunter said: "What it suggests is we're already as a society, paying a lot of money to provide services to people experiencing homelessness, and the provision of permanent supportive housing may actually be a more effective use of those funds."Austin's reforms have extended beyond the police budget, with the city adding a mental health option for 911 calls and proposing an independent Office of Police Oversight."I believe lots of other cities can follow Austin's example because unfortunately, many cities have over relied on policing and jailing as our primary response to social issues. That's something that doesn't just exist here in Austin, it exists all over the country," Casar said.

Policing around the country has been under scrutiny following the murder of George Floyd by former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted by a jury just this week. The incident sparked a national movement that brought increased attention to police violence, especially against minority populations.

Locally, the political tension comes as the city looks to implement an alternate response center to manage public calls for service. The city says the center will reduce police response to incidents such as public intoxication, mental health crisis and petty crimes.

Members of city council supported allocating funds to the center during this week's budget talks and devoted Monday’s discussion to addressing other policing concerns further.

Progressive organizations looking to draw attention to the issue claim that Flagstaff is over-policed, and that officers are racist and violent. One statistic circulating on social media this week alleges that Flagstaff police shoot and kill at a rate over six times the national average.

The FPD refuted several claims made on social media in an April 21 Facebook post.

“We recognize that there are a lot of claims about policing in Flagstaff and violent crime rates circulating and wanted to provide some clarification on a few things,” the Facebook post said.

The department said the statistic that officers shoot and kill at a rate over six times the national average is based on calculations that include incidents involving other law enforcement agencies or were outside of the FPD’s jurisdiction.

The department also refuted statistics regarding the number of calls for service and violent crime rates in the community.

