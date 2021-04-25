Flagstaff City Council to address police defunding calls Monday

As city officials continue to work on the budget for the upcoming fiscal year, attention is again on police funding as some citizen groups push to reallocate funding from the department.
With so much public attention on the subject, Flagstaff City Council announced it will host a special meeting on Monday at 5 p.m. to discuss police budgeting, operations and social service alternatives.
The discussion was called just as Council began a two-day retreat on Thursday to discuss the yearly budget before final approval over the summer.
Similar public discussion occurred surrounding the 2020-21 budget, though Council put off deciding to make significant changes to the Flagstaff Police Department's funding. The budget ultimately passed with additional police funding for training.
Interest in local police budgeting was renewed this week as progressive groups took to social media to rally public commenters in support of defunding the FPD. One such organization was FlagsStats, a self-described “data-driven collective that seeks to further leftist and progressive efforts.”
One of FlagStats' demands for the upcoming budget is that the FPD is defunded by 55%.
Policing around the country has been under scrutiny following the murder of George Floyd by former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted by a jury just this week. The incident sparked a national movement that brought increased attention to police violence, especially against minority populations.
Locally, the political tension comes as the city looks to implement an alternate response center to manage public calls for service. The city says the center will reduce police response to incidents such as public intoxication, mental health crisis and petty crimes.
Members of city council supported allocating funds to the center during this week's budget talks and devoted Monday’s discussion to addressing other policing concerns further.
Progressive organizations looking to draw attention to the issue claim that Flagstaff is over-policed, and that officers are racist and violent. One statistic circulating on social media this week alleges that Flagstaff police shoot and kill at a rate over six times the national average.
The FPD refuted several claims made on social media in an April 21 Facebook post.
“We recognize that there are a lot of claims about policing in Flagstaff and violent crime rates circulating and wanted to provide some clarification on a few things,” the Facebook post said.
The department said the statistic that officers shoot and kill at a rate over six times the national average is based on calculations that include incidents involving other law enforcement agencies or were outside of the FPD’s jurisdiction.
The department also refuted statistics regarding the number of calls for service and violent crime rates in the community.