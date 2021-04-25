Flagstaff City Council to address police defunding calls Monday

As city officials continue to work on the budget for the upcoming fiscal year, attention is again on police funding as some citizen groups push to reallocate funding from the department.

With so much public attention on the subject, Flagstaff City Council announced it will host a special meeting on Monday at 5 p.m. to discuss police budgeting, operations and social service alternatives.

The discussion was called just as Council began a two-day retreat on Thursday to discuss the yearly budget before final approval over the summer.

Similar public discussion occurred surrounding the 2020-21 budget, though Council put off deciding to make significant changes to the Flagstaff Police Department's funding. The budget ultimately passed with additional police funding for training.

Interest in local police budgeting was renewed this week as progressive groups took to social media to rally public commenters in support of defunding the FPD. One such organization was FlagsStats, a self-described “data-driven collective that seeks to further leftist and progressive efforts.”

One of FlagStats' demands for the upcoming budget is that the FPD is defunded by 55%.

