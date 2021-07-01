Flagstaff City Council targets Aug. 24 return to in-person meetings

The Flagstaff City Council agreed to resume in-person meetings in late August and will discuss recommencing regularly scheduled start times at a future meeting.
Council’s decision on Tuesday comes after the pandemic forced city meetings to occur remotely for more than a year and allows the public to return to in-person participation in the council chambers at Flagstaff City Hall.
The Aug. 24 meeting at 3 p.m. will be the first hosted in person and follows a six-week Council break beginning July 7. City council will have one more remote meeting in July before that break starts.
But in-person meetings might operate differently than they did in the past. City staff announced at Tuesday’s meeting that by the time the city council break is over, a list of planned technology upgrades to the council chambers would be complete.
According to city staff, those upgrades will offer the city council and participants more flexibility through “hybrid council meetings.” The new format allows public comments to be submitted in written form, delivered by voice remotely or delivered in-person at city hall.
It also means the council chambers will support both remote and in-person attendance of councilmembers.
But before those meetings can take place with the changes, city staff will use the break to work out how to utilize the technology.
“The technology is essentially ready to go. We are doing employee training and we are doing some testing to make sure everything is as smooth as possible,” Flagstaff IT manager Paul Santana said.
Councilmember Regina Salas spoke favorably of the new public comment protocol.
“I really appreciate the flexibility for public comment -- written comment, phone comment remotely or having members of the public show up at the meeting to speak. I am looking forward to the hybrid meeting,” Salas said.
The added flexibility led Salas to question whether it was necessary to return to the pre-COVID start times for Council meetings.
Meetings, including regular meetings and work sessions, took place at 3 p.m. since Council suspended portions of the Flagstaff City Council Rules of Procedure last year.
Some councilmembers, including Adam Shimoni, were concerned that the afternoon start impacted the public’s ability to participate. He noted that many residents are still at work until later in the evening.
Council previously addressed public accessibility by scheduling public work sessions and discussions on regular agenda items (usually of higher public interest) to begin at 6 p.m.
Council in April amended the Flagstaff City Council Rules of Procedure to begin regular meetings at 3 p.m. and move to routine items to 5 p.m. The rules of procedure still dictate that work sessions are to begin at 6 p.m.
Salas said there had been confusion surrounding the previously staggered meeting times and supported continuing to schedule regular meetings and work sessions at the same time each week for the sake of consistency.
Vice Mayor Becky Daggett said she was rethinking her stance of having the public portion of the meeting start at 5 p.m., given the new technology and the public’s ability to participate remotely.
“I do like councilmember Salas’ idea about start time because that was confusing,” Daggett said of keeping the start times consistent.
Councilmember Austin Aslan recalled in-person meetings before the pandemic that routinely lasted late into the night and felt that starting at 6 p.m. was too late. He suggested keeping an early start time and scheduling high-interest items toward the end of Council's agenda.
Shimoni said he still had concerns about limiting the public’s access by keeping the current earlier start times, but agreed that Council should further discuss the matter after a return to in-person meetings.
And that’s what city council ultimately agreed to do, planning to further discuss the rules of procedure in person at the Aug. 24 meeting.