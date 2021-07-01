Flagstaff City Council targets Aug. 24 return to in-person meetings

The Flagstaff City Council agreed to resume in-person meetings in late August and will discuss recommencing regularly scheduled start times at a future meeting.

Council’s decision on Tuesday comes after the pandemic forced city meetings to occur remotely for more than a year and allows the public to return to in-person participation in the council chambers at Flagstaff City Hall.

The Aug. 24 meeting at 3 p.m. will be the first hosted in person and follows a six-week Council break beginning July 7. City council will have one more remote meeting in July before that break starts.

But in-person meetings might operate differently than they did in the past. City staff announced at Tuesday’s meeting that by the time the city council break is over, a list of planned technology upgrades to the council chambers would be complete.

According to city staff, those upgrades will offer the city council and participants more flexibility through “hybrid council meetings.” The new format allows public comments to be submitted in written form, delivered by voice remotely or delivered in-person at city hall.

It also means the council chambers will support both remote and in-person attendance of councilmembers.