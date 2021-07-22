Flagstaff City Council reviews plans for $7.4M Beulah/University road improvement project

As currently designed, the tunnel will be accessible from either side of the north end of the intersection, replacing the two adjacent east-west crossings on Milton Road. While that could certainly help to mitigate traffic congestion, there were concerns that removing the crosswalks could prove problematic.

Councilmember Austin Aslan suggested the tunnel be relocated to be made accessible from all four corners of the intersection.

“I think this pedestrian undercrossing is going to be so wildly popular and everyone is going to be excited to have this amenity in place,” Aslan said. “On day one when people realize they are going to have to cross the street to go under the street, I think it is going to be a really big buzzkill.”

Multi-modal transportation planner Martin Ince said changes to the undercrossing are something the city could look into, though it remains unclear the associated costs or efforts that would go into that change.

“I do share the concern that even though we have an underpass we are closing a crossing on Milton,” Ince said.

He said only having the option of using the tunnel to cross Milton late at night could pose a safety concern for those that might not feel comfortable using the tunnel during less popular hours.