Flagstaff City Council returns to in-person meeting, opts to keep earlier start time

Flagstaff City Council meetings and work sessions will continue to convene at 3 p.m., after the earlier start time was implemented during the pandemic to provide flexibility.

As the current council gathered in front of an in-person audience for the first time Tuesday night, a discussion was held to determine whether the council would also return to its former start time later in the evening.

Concerns had been raised by some members of the community that the early afternoon start time caused the meetings to be difficult for the public to attend, particularly for residents who work during the day. Prior to the pandemic, agenda items of higher public interest were typically scheduled to be discussed later in the evening.

Going strictly by the council rules of procedure, the council is supposed to convene at 3 p.m. for routine agenda items and reconvene at 5 p.m. for regular agenda items. Protocol sets council work sessions to convene at 6 p.m.

But that portion of council protocol, section 5.01 in the rules of procedure, has been suspended since April of 2020 when the council decided the time constraints for both regular meetings and work sessions were counterproductive while transitioning to remote meetings.