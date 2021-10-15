Flagstaff City Council refines budget for $13 million in ARPA relief funding

Addressing the housing crisis, implementing an alternative response model, and providing financial support to small businesses and local service agencies were among the Flagstaff City Council’s priorities as it discussed federal COVID-19 relief funding.
Council on Tuesday night hosted a second discussion giving city budgeters input on how more than $13 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding should be spent, coming to a consensus on the budget by the end of the meeting.
The budget includes $1.9 million toward housing; $2.5 million to alternate response services and a care center; $1.5 toward cyber security and other government infrastructure; $1.4 million to nonprofit support; $635,000 toward small business recovery; and $600,000 to Pre-K and STEAM education.
The federal funding was allocated to the city from the State and Local Recovery Funds, which is a subset of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act and sets aside $350 million intended to support state and local governments.
How that money is spent is subject to requirements and guidelines set forth federally -- which city budgeters said they will work to ensure are met.
Available uses include financial support for essential workers, revenue replacement for government services, COVID-19 economic impact mitigation, and investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
Of the $13,252,816 that the city was allocated, the ARPA budget looks to reserve about $4 million to reimburse the city for revenue lost during the pandemic. That means the rest of the remaining sum will be spread out amongst various programs.
It is unclear when the money will be made available to Flagstaff, but city staff said they are working with the U.S Department of the Treasury to procure the funding.
City management analyst Rick Tadder said Flagstaff’s usage of the funding is twofold: to address pandemic-related impacts the city government has faced internally, and also to provide outward relief to other parts of the community that have been impacted.
Council was first presented with a proposed budget in September, and city budgeters have since tweaked and workshopped funding allocations based on the council’s recommendations.
Major changes from this week’s meeting include more than doubling the amount of money addressing housing concerns in the city from the previous $500,000 proposed budget. City staff have also eliminated $500,000 in the initial budget put towards developing a vaccine incentive program at the council's request.
Council on Tuesday agreed to allocate an additional $400,000 to housing, bringing the budgeted sum up from $1.5 million to $1.9 million. It also agreed to create a new fund of $300,000 toward domestic violence and victim-service nonprofits.
To budget for the increases, the council decided on a $50,000 reduction in nonprofit food services, $200,000 to government services and nixing a $10,000 vaccine incentive program, among other changes.
The largest reduction was made to $600,000 of proposed funding to small business grants and job training assistance, getting brought down to $350,000. Proposed funding for tourism industry relief was reduced from $350,00 to $150,000.
The ARPA allocation largely represents one-time funding opportunities, City Manager Greg Clifton said. In other words, the money is targeted toward addressing immediate needs related to pandemic recovery.
Clifton said although the city has seemingly emerged from a period of economic recession brought by the pandemic, global health concerns continue to impact the economy. That impact has been “profound,” he said, especially to local business and service organizations.
“I think everything we are discussing and everything council will discuss tonight is very in-line with that,” Clifton said.
He added: “The other consideration, is of course, the very intent of the ARPA funding, which is to provide financial assistance within our community in an effort to help entities, nonprofit organizations, service organizations, businesses and so forth rebound from what they have endured throughout this pandemic.”
During the public comment portion of the meeting, Ross Altenbaugh, director of Flagstaff Shelter Services, noted that she is happy to see an increase in money put toward the housing crisis, but questioned the larger sum spent on an alternate response model.
She was asked by city council to provide input on a day center that funding set aside for the alternate response model would support.
“The solution to homelessness is housing,” Altenbaugh said. “So I’d put $2.4 million [allocated to an alternate response services] under housing and let your excellent housing department rank proposals that then could make room if a standalone day center is needed.”
Although council did not reduce the alternate response funding, by the end of the meeting the housing fund had substantially increased.
"We are helping a lot of people through this process. I know it is hard to do these priorities," Mayor Paul Deasy said. "But I am thankful to have the opportunity to do so."