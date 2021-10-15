Flagstaff City Council refines budget for $13 million in ARPA relief funding

Of the $13,252,816 that the city was allocated, the ARPA budget looks to reserve about $4 million to reimburse the city for revenue lost during the pandemic. That means the rest of the remaining sum will be spread out amongst various programs.

It is unclear when the money will be made available to Flagstaff, but city staff said they are working with the U.S Department of the Treasury to procure the funding.

City management analyst Rick Tadder said Flagstaff’s usage of the funding is twofold: to address pandemic-related impacts the city government has faced internally, and also to provide outward relief to other parts of the community that have been impacted.

Council was first presented with a proposed budget in September, and city budgeters have since tweaked and workshopped funding allocations based on the council’s recommendations.

Major changes from this week’s meeting include more than doubling the amount of money addressing housing concerns in the city from the previous $500,000 proposed budget. City staff have also eliminated $500,000 in the initial budget put towards developing a vaccine incentive program at the council's request.

