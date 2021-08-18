Flagstaff City Council reaffirms prior decision on return to in-person meetings

“Today we are experiencing a very excellent example of what a hybrid model would look like,” City Clerk Stacy Saltzburg said.

Saltzburg said the city is expecting public comment to improve as a result of the new model. Instead of utilizing telephone calls for remote comments, the city has switched to a virtual waiting room to field incoming commenters. The meetings will continue to be live-streamed on the city's website.

As deliberations began, councilmember Adam Shimoni was the first to speak in favor of allowing the public to return. However, he felt that public safety restrictions were needed.

“I am comfortable with in-person, but I would like to see us put a lesser capacity on the chamber itself and section off rows to maintain social distancing amongst the public,” Shimoni said. “ We can have clear signage at the front reminding people of social distance.”

A majority on Council agreed with the need for safety measures, also agreeing to unlock chamber doors 30 minutes before future council sessions. That will allow city staff to make sure the audience is adequately spaced and following protocols.