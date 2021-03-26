Flagstaff City Council pushes back against Governor Ducey's COVID-19 rollbacks

Council encouraged residents to continue to wear face coverings and practice social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and called for local businesses to implement restrictions of their own.

“Local businesses are allowed and encouraged to continue to require masks to enter their establishments. If a person refuses to wear a mask or leave your business upon a lawful request to leave, you may request assistance from the [Flagstaff] Police Department for trespassing,” the statement from Council said.

The governor’s executive order currently prohibits local governments from mandating mask wearing and opens businesses across the state without restrictions. Businesses can still enforce restrictions if they choose, but are no longer governed by cities, towns and counties.

Deasy first addressed the governor’s order on Facebook shortly after it was issued Thursday.

“Governor Ducey’s executive order to end our city’s mask mandate is dangerous, irresponsible, and premature,” Deasy said in a March 25 Facebook post. “Businesses can still refuse service to individuals not wearing masks on their property, and I am urging businesses to stay steadfast in their masking policies until a sufficient number of people have been vaccinated.”