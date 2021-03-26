Flagstaff City Council pushes back against Governor Ducey's COVID-19 rollbacks

Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy does not plan to rescind Flagstaff’s face covering proclamation after Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey lifted coronavirus restrictions across the state Thursday.
Flagstaff City Council called an emergency executive session Friday morning to address local COVID-19 restrictions and later released a statement in opposition of Ducey’s executive order.
“Executive Order 2021-06 is not in the best interest of public health and further erodes home rule. COVID-19 continues to spread with many variants and the city council remains committed to seeing our community reach collective immunity through vaccination," Deasy said in a video statement. "Ensuring public health and keeping our community safe is our fundamental responsibility and priority.”
In a statement backed by the Flagstaff City Council, Deasy noted yesterday’s COVID-19 death toll of 32 Arizonans and that only 16% of the state had been vaccinated.
"The Governor is not my boss or the boss of Flagstaff City Council," Deasy said in a tweet Friday night. "The people of Flagstaff are."
Flagstaff’s face covering proclamation will remain in effect going forward, but will not be enforced until city staff are able to analyze the legal impacts of Ducey’s order, according to a statement from the council.
Council encouraged residents to continue to wear face coverings and practice social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and called for local businesses to implement restrictions of their own.
“Local businesses are allowed and encouraged to continue to require masks to enter their establishments. If a person refuses to wear a mask or leave your business upon a lawful request to leave, you may request assistance from the [Flagstaff] Police Department for trespassing,” the statement from Council said.
The governor’s executive order currently prohibits local governments from mandating mask wearing and opens businesses across the state without restrictions. Businesses can still enforce restrictions if they choose, but are no longer governed by cities, towns and counties.
Deasy first addressed the governor’s order on Facebook shortly after it was issued Thursday.
“Governor Ducey’s executive order to end our city’s mask mandate is dangerous, irresponsible, and premature,” Deasy said in a March 25 Facebook post. “Businesses can still refuse service to individuals not wearing masks on their property, and I am urging businesses to stay steadfast in their masking policies until a sufficient number of people have been vaccinated.”
Deasy added that face covering and distancing requirements will remain in effect on city-operated property, which remains under the jurisdiction of local governments in the state.