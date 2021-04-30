Flagstaff City Council: Outdoor special events can resume at full capacity in July

But for many local event planners, time was of the essence when it came to planning large gatherings. Council heard public comments during both meetings from local event planners urging the city to provide a clearer picture of an event-capacity outlook for this summer.

This week, Flagstaff Hullabaloo director Matthew Ziegler told Council he was running out of time to plan the annual festival.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"It usually takes over 10 months to plan this event," he said. "If we are to make an event work in August this year, we now have about three months. Time to organize is crucial for a well-planned event, and now more than ever with all of the safety protocols involved."

Removing the capacity limitation gives event organizers like Ziegler more flexibility as they look to plan summertime festivities.

Special events planned to take place before July will continue to follow capacity limitations agreed upon by Council during the last COVID-19 discussion. Currently, capacity for special event permits is regulated utilizing a capacity calculator. The implementation of the calculator takes into account the type of event, setup, organization and attendees.