Flagstaff City Council mulls reopening of city facilities, agrees on capacity calculator for special events

Commenter Jennifer Grogan, owner of Peak Events, said there was an inconsistency between how large indoor retailers are allowed to operate compared to the restrictions currently placed on outdoor events.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“My concern is that I can walk into Walmart or Target and there is no six feet distancing. There is no limited amount of people in those buildings,” Grogan said. “I just feel like we’re getting the short end of the stick just because we don’t have a brick and mortar location, and we happen to use city or private property.”

Matt Ziegler, organizer of the Flagstaff Hullabaloo, said without clear guidance from the city festivals will not have time to prepare for in-person events. He advocated for Council to differentiate between outdoor and indoor events.

“The easiest action now would be to kick the can down the road,” Ziegler said. “I am asking for your leadership and wisdom to find forward-thinking solutions to help us move forward in this next phase. We can both continue to protect the public with data driven mitigation measures and creative solutions, while at the same time allowing small businesses like mine to be able to reopen.”