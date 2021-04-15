Flagstaff City Council mulls reopening of city facilities, agrees on capacity calculator for special events

Flagstaff City Council capped a two-hour-plus Tuesday night discussion on COVID-19 with a consensus on how to proceed with reopening city facilities and expanding special event capacity.
Council decided unanimously to utilize a capacity calculator for future special event permits, with a majority of councilmembers in favor of reopening city facilities on May 17. That decision sets a firm date for the partial reopening of Flagstaff City Hall, with other city complexes, such as the library, following shortly after.
While the capacity for events in the city had previously been capped at 50 occupants, the number of occupants allowed by a capacity calculator will be dictated by the type of event, setup, organization and attendees, according to city staff.
Mayor Paul Deasy said he supported the calculator allowing for one individual per 150 square feet outdoors -- a figure that had been discussed at previous council meetings.
The meeting left council divided on other mitigation issues, however, such as setting a firm date to lift the capacity calculator and allow for outdoor events to resume at full capacity.
Discussing the full reopening of outdoor events was not on the meeting agenda, but the matter was considered after being brought up by several councilmembers.
After going back and forth, councilmembers eventually agreed to table discussions on a full reopening date for outdoor events until it can be voted on during a special city council session in two weeks. The decision followed public comments from local event coordinators who stressed the need for clarity on the city’s reopening plans.
Commenter Jennifer Grogan, owner of Peak Events, said there was an inconsistency between how large indoor retailers are allowed to operate compared to the restrictions currently placed on outdoor events.
“My concern is that I can walk into Walmart or Target and there is no six feet distancing. There is no limited amount of people in those buildings,” Grogan said. “I just feel like we’re getting the short end of the stick just because we don’t have a brick and mortar location, and we happen to use city or private property.”
Matt Ziegler, organizer of the Flagstaff Hullabaloo, said without clear guidance from the city festivals will not have time to prepare for in-person events. He advocated for Council to differentiate between outdoor and indoor events.
“The easiest action now would be to kick the can down the road,” Ziegler said. “I am asking for your leadership and wisdom to find forward-thinking solutions to help us move forward in this next phase. We can both continue to protect the public with data driven mitigation measures and creative solutions, while at the same time allowing small businesses like mine to be able to reopen.”
Councilmembers in favor of setting a firm date for lifting restrictions on event capacity, such as Adam Shimoni, contended that local business owners should be allowed ample time to prepare for events this summer. Vice Mayor Becky Dagget was also in favor of setting a full reopening date for outdoor events.
Shimoni said that given the current trajectory of vaccines and immunity in Coconino County, he felt comfortable removing the capacity limits because outdoor events were relatively safe. He also advocated for city facilities to reopen in early May.
“I think it’s time we really take some leadership and move the needle on our regulations because of vaccine rollout. I am way more concerned about indoor events than outdoor events,” Shimoni said. “I think that we need to pick a date to reopen our facilities and start working through our site-specific plans. I would advocate that date be May 1.”
Other councilmembers, such as Jim McCarthy, pushed for a city reopening date in June or July. City manager Greg Cliffton said most city facilities would require at least two weeks notice to prepare for a reopening.
Shimoni’s comparatively permissive stance on reentry was met with strong opposition from other councilmembers, including Austin Aslan, who felt that the city should follow mitigation guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Transmission rates can still be significant at outdoor events and that's what the science says … We need to be following the recommendations of the CDC to the nail,” Aslan said.
The CDC guidelines reviewed at the meeting, last updated March 8, recommend that individuals maintain six feet of social distance outside of their home and continue to social distance when interacting with all individuals outside of their household.