Flagstaff City Council mulls November 2022 bond election as citizens committee work to begin

“Right now we are looking for the parameters for the discussion and what we as a council body would like to see on the ballot. We have a very short amount of time to make that decision,” Deasy said. “We really need to provide those parameters for the [committee's] sake.”

Deasy asked for the council to consider which needs were crucial for the upcoming election, and suggested that the rest were held off to be placed on a future ballot.

Councilmember Austin Aslan said he believes the city can avoid voter fatigue by framing the issues correctly. He suggested that some of the bond issues can be packaged together to categorize the bonds in a way that is helpful.

When talking about potential bond measures like flood control and climate action, for example, Aslan said the voters are likely to see a connection and the city may want to consider combining those items. He also noted that bonds related to public safety have historically been supported by voters, and could be packaged together.

“If we were to package a public safety bond together all by itself, without respect to whatever else we’re doing, in my mind it has a high likelihood of passing,” Aslan said. “Voters understand public safety and those needs are ongoing.”