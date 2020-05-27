Flagstaff City Council mulls FWPP and sustainability fee proposals

The restructure was meant to ensure people and businesses are paying based on how much water they use. The new fee will be a percentage based on residential or business use of water, sewer, stormwater, trash and recycling services, according to Antonopoulos.

“This is rooted in our intent to ensure the fee is more equitably distributed across all service addresses,” Antonopoulos said.

For residential customers who pay for water use and stormwater, people who use less now pay $4, while after the restructured fee they would pay $2.03. Residents who use more water and stormwater services would pay $4.77.

Business customers are treated differently under this fee change. For those who use less, their proposed bill will likely rise to $4.77 as opposed to the current $4. Businesses who use more would be charged $12.39 based off of their larger use of water, sewer, stormwater, trash and recycling services.

The city's sustainability manager believes an added benefit of the restructure is that ratepayers could find ways to pay less on their monthly bills by using less.