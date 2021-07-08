Flagstaff City Council moves to install protected bike lanes along Butler Avenue and Beaver Street

"This is intended as a pilot project and we have done our best to collect information and anticipate some of the issues that might come up. However, there is still a lot that we can learn based on this installation over the next couple of months, especially if we let it go through the winter," Flagstaff multi-modal planner Martin Ince said.

Seeing how the barriers fare during the winter season is crucial, especially considering the seasonal challenges faced during snow removal, Ince said.

It could mean the city will need to formulate a new approach, and potentially use different equipment, to keep the streets clear of snow. Streets Section Director Scott Overton said he believes the city's public works team is up to the task.

"There are challenges for maintenance," Overton said. "Public works will be nimble, we will procure the equipment and find a way to continue to maintain this. With one season of effort we are going to learn a lot."

Implementing a pilot project also allows the city to gauge potential effects on traffic, such as vehicle speed. Some of the impacted vehicle lanes will need to be narrowed by about a foot to make room for the project -- which generally results in vehicles traveling at a lower speed.