Flagstaff City Council likely to begin future meetings with Indigenous land acknowledgment

An acknowledgement of Indigenous lands appears on the horizon for Flagstaff City Council meetings as members on Tuesday unanimously gave strong support for a statement to be read at the outset of future discussions.

The land acknowledgment comes after it was workshopped by the city’s Indigenous Commission beginning in July. With city council’s support, the acknowledgement is now scheduled for final approval at the Tuesday meeting.

The acknowledgement was presented to city council Tuesday by Rose Toehe, the city’s coordinator for Indigenous initiatives. It reads:

“The Flagstaff City Council humbly acknowledges the ancestral homelands of this area’s Indigenous nations and original stewards. These lands, still inhabited by Native descendants, border mountains sacred to Indigenous peoples. We honor them, their legacies, their traditions, and their continued contributions. We celebrate their past, present, and future generations who will forever know this place as home.”

Councilmember Austin Aslan, who introduced the consideration of a land acknowledgement through an agenda item request earlier this year, said it was important to share where the idea came from. He said the land acknowledgment that is read by the Southside Neighborhood Association inspired him to make the request to the council.