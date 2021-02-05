Flagstaff City Council divided during discussion about Flagstaff Shelter Services

At this week's Flagstaff City Council meeting, a discussion of the treatment of unsheltered Native Americans was overshadowed by issues of decorum after the mayor dressed down both a local service provider and one of his colleagues.
In recent weeks, activists have raised concerns that some Native Americans have been turned away at Flagstaff Shelter Services because of their race or ethnicity. Others experiencing homelessness have reported feeling unsafe staying at the shelter either because of fear of COVID-19 or bias against them.
Council discussed the topic Tuesday night, and Ross Altenbaugh, director of Flagstaff Shelter Services, said she believed the concerns were serious and something the organization would work hard to address.
“If there's one person who feels like they are being denied emergency shelter because of their race or their culture, that's not OK,” Altenbaugh said, addressing both Council and concerned members of the public. “You can expect meaningful action from our organization. But we can't do it without you.”
By the end of the meeting, those comments, and the overall issue, had been largely overshadowed by the events of the night after Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy reprimanded both Altenbaugh and Councilmember Adam Shimoni for poor communication on the issue.
Shimoni told the Arizona Daily Sun that in the aftermath of the meeting, he is confident that the shelter is working hard to address the concerns raised by members of the public, but he has real worries regarding the next two years of Council.
The discussion
During the meeting, Deasy said he believed the shelter needed to better communicate with both those using their services and members of the public who were “adamantly against” the shelter. And he said the flaws in their communication strategy had directly led to an angry resident threatening to kill his assistant and an act of violence against himself and his family.
Last week, the mayor’s assistant received a death threat for what the individual called “crimes against humanity.” Later in the week, Deasy said a brick was thrown at the window of his home.
Deasy said during the meeting that he believed both actions were ultimately on the head of Flagstaff Shelter Services and flaws in their communication strategy.
“My chief of staff received a death threat [from an individual] trying to get a hold of me. And then about 36 hours later, a brick was thrown in my home at my children's playroom window,” Deasy said. “You need to communicate with the clients and communicate with those individuals who are so adamantly against your organization, and to assist and figure out a way to deescalate and provide that communication, because the current method is not working.”
Deasy also said the city might need to reduce any funding it sends to the shelter.
Altenbaugh contended that the issue at hand was not a communication issue, but for the Flagstaff shelter to work with the community to improve its services and address any incidents of racism that have occurred.
“I want to be clear that a communication strategy is not what I am after. That is not what the board of directors or our organization is after. We’re after authentic work that solves problems, and it's not about solving what other people think is happening. I'm after solving problems for the people that use our services,” Altenbaugh said.
The mayor’s comments angered several members of the city council, who said placing the responsibility for death threats on the head of the shelter was not the way to address the issue.
“I think that it's pretty astonishing that our mayor just suggested in a public meeting that a criminal act at his home has to do with a local nonprofit, and the executive director’s communication style," Councilmember Austin Aslan said, visibly shaken. "I think it's astonishing -- completely inappropriate -- for you to dress down Ross Altenbaugh for someone else's violence. I'm gonna leave it there. I don't trust myself to say anything else right now.”
Flagstaff Vice Mayor Becky Daggett suggested the mayor's comments were out of line and pointed out that throughout the meeting Altenbaugh had accepted criticism of the shelter and is looking to improve.
“I have to admit that I'm a little furious right now,” Daggett said. “I hope that we would never speak to someone who presents to this Council in that way, regardless of our personal feelings.”
The antagonistic city council meeting came less than a week after a virtual town hall meeting hosted by Shimoni during which he and Altenbaugh discussed challenges to the shelter and concerns over the treatment of unsheltered Native Americans.
The recording of the town hall was removed by Shimoni, who said he was unable to moderate the comments on the town hall properly -- many of which were made by activists angry with the shelter’s practices.
Deasy said he believed that by removing the Facebook video, Shimoni was in effect silencing the voices of those concerned.
The aftermath
In many ways, the events Tuesday night were reminiscent of another heated meeting in 2019. In that case, members of the public and one councilmember in particular directed strong criticism specifically at then-City Manager Barbra Goodrich.
But at that time, then-Mayor Coral Evans stopped the meeting, giving everyone involved time to cool down, and reprimanded Council and the public alike, saying that the only way for Council to operate effectively was to keep discussions respectful and civil.
On Tuesday night, it was not the mayor to force such reflection, but rather the vice mayor and councilmembers.
In an interview with the Arizona Daily Sun after the meeting, Deasy said he believed Tuesday’s discussion broke down in part because of how the topic was agendized. He said the context for why Council was discussing the issue, and why Altenbaugh was speaking to it, had not properly been explained to the public.
“The reason we were supposed to have this was to have a serious discussion about both sides of this issue. And it turned into a situation where I was feeling when needed to give a voice to those who feel voiceless,” Deasy said.
Deasy also said he has real concerns about the city potentially providing the shelter additional resources and wondered if the city itself could provide the service. But he added that he is confident Council will be able to find a way to move forward.
Shimoni was less optimistic and said he was shocked by the mayor's statements during the meeting.
“Quite frankly, last night, [the mayor] did not reflect the values of the city or the city council. And that's a huge concern,” Shimoni said.
In a statement to the paper, Flagstaff Shelter Service’s board said it is looking forward to listening and engaging with members of the public in order to make improvements.
"There are many voices that need to be heard, and we thank the members of the community who are engaging with us directly, honestly, and respectfully to improve and expand the services the shelter provides,” the board’s statement read. “The board is proud of the bravery, integrity and diligence [shelter staff] have exhibited in protecting the most vulnerable members of our community.”
Since the pandemic began, the shelter has worked to increase capacity, now serving approximately 350 a night, Altenbaugh told Council. Of that, about 100 people stay in the congregant living facility while another 200 are in hotel rooms where they are able to stay on a more long-term basis.
The shelter and Coconino County have also worked to provide separate hotel rooms for unsheltered people recovering from COVID-19.