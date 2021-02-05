Flagstaff City Council divided during discussion about Flagstaff Shelter Services

The discussion

During the meeting, Deasy said he believed the shelter needed to better communicate with both those using their services and members of the public who were “adamantly against” the shelter. And he said the flaws in their communication strategy had directly led to an angry resident threatening to kill his assistant and an act of violence against himself and his family.

Last week, the mayor’s assistant received a death threat for what the individual called “crimes against humanity.” Later in the week, Deasy said a brick was thrown at the window of his home.

Deasy said during the meeting that he believed both actions were ultimately on the head of Flagstaff Shelter Services and flaws in their communication strategy.

“My chief of staff received a death threat [from an individual] trying to get a hold of me. And then about 36 hours later, a brick was thrown in my home at my children's playroom window,” Deasy said. “You need to communicate with the clients and communicate with those individuals who are so adamantly against your organization, and to assist and figure out a way to deescalate and provide that communication, because the current method is not working.”

Deasy also said the city might need to reduce any funding it sends to the shelter.