Flagstaff City Council denies citizen petition to repeal camping ban

Clements, who submitted the petition to the city manager's office, had last spoken to city council in May of 2018, when the ordinance was previously considered for amendment or repeal as a formal agenda item. She told city council then that she was homeless and living in an RV, unable to afford rent.

Clements said she returned to speak to Council after the recent developments in the city. Tuesday’s discussion took place during the first regular Council meeting following a five-week summer break.

Council addressed a similar agenda item request from Councilmember Adam Shimoni during the previous July 6 meeting -- which happened to be the same day the Coconino National Forest's full closure was lifted.

Shimoni’s request asked that Council schedule a discussion regarding the unsheltered and vulnerable populations, given the recent forest closures and camping ordinance.

“I asked for this discussion because it seems like our forests are closed every summer and it doesn’t seem like we have a clear plan as to how best to support our population that typically lives in the forest,” Shimoni said during the July 6 meeting.