Flagstaff City Council declines to pursue development agreement for Flagstaff Rehab Campus

Flagstaff City Council during its Tuesday meeting took into consideration an ordinance that accounts for the annexation of a vacant 10.05-acre parcel at 7000 N. Highway 89.

The purpose of this annexation is to facilitate the development of a 174-bed mental behavioral health and substance abuse treatment campus by extending city water, sewer and other services into the parcel.

The proposed campus would be developed by America’s Rehab Campuses (ARC) and would provide medical detox as well as inpatient residential rehab services to Flagstaff and the greater northern Arizona area. ARC currently operates a comparable facility in Tucson.

Along with the annexation, ARC has requested a partial rezoning of the parcel to allow for an equestrian rehab facility. Two other parcels would also be subdivided out for commercial development.

The campus concept plan includes a low-elevation development with a wood and stone appearance that preserves 63% of existing trees on the parcel.

“We wanted to save as much of the trees as possible so we can make it more like a summer camp or winter camp concept,” said ARC Development Executive Michael Zipprich, who spoke at length about the company’s desire to treat addiction through humanization, community connection and access to outdoor space.

After Zipprich’s presentation, the conversation turned to the adoption of a development agreement to accompany the annexation. Such an agreement would ensure that the scope and character of the concept plan does not drastically change after annexation.

“This is a very needed service that I think Flagstaff and the greater northern Arizona region will benefit from,” said Councilmember Adam Shimoni. “But if for whatever reason plans go south and we annex this, there’s a nice parcel of land with good zoning that will allow for a very different project than what you’re proposing. I would like to see us put in some additional conditions through a development agreement.”

“The development agreement would tie this proposed site concept plan to this site,” senior planner Genevieve Pearthree said. “Otherwise, the annexation right now, as currently proposed, there’s just one condition, and that’s to come in with the highway commercial zoning and the resource protection overlay. Because the concept plan is not a formal approval, there is not a process in this case to de-annex. We wouldn’t have any recourse if they didn’t do it. That’s where a DA comes in.”

Senior Assistant City Attorney Christina Rubaclava added: “If Council does want to condition it to ensure that the type of facility that’s been described is in fact what is built, then we’d need to do a development agreement.”

Rubaclava also noted that such an agreement would probably delay the currently proposed time frame.

“It’s going to depend a lot on the applicant and how quickly they can get an application for a development agreement submitted,” he said.

As Council and city staff began to explore the implementation of a development agreement, Zipprich voiced resistance.

“I’ve been in the real estate business since 1978. I’ve built over 4,900 units in the Valley, I’ve developed over 30,000 lots. I’ve been through three recessions and a pandemic," he said. "My concern, on a financial basis, is that this project is going to cost about 24 million dollars to build. What I don’t want to do is get my hands tied, so that if we end up in another major downturn that I can’t develop the property because I have to build it to the specific site plan that we have.”

But he offered some reassurance.

“I would really appreciate if we can avoid a development agreement. That would be good. I don’t think we’re required to have one, but we are team players and we want to work with the town," Zipprich said.

Councilmember Jim McCarthy voiced confidence in ARC.

“The only reason we would want a DA is if we were scared that if we annex this and gave it the zoning, that somebody might build something there that we don’t want," he said. "I guess I really don’t have that fear. Maybe that is a good idea, but I haven’t been convinced yet.”

Ultimately, city council was unconvinced that a development agreement would be a necessary safeguard and the pursuit of an agreement would not justify the potential delay in development planning.

After seeing only two councilmembers in favor of a DA, Mayor Paul Deasy closed the discussion.

“We will proceed according without a DA and on the current timeline and move forward as presented," he said.

