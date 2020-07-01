Flagstaff City Council declares climate emergency during pandemic

Kubisty's concern stemmed from watching the council’s treatment of recent Black Lives Matter protests and demands, from which reform and defund questions were pushed to the 2021 budget discussions in light of the conversation starting so close to when this fiscal year's budget was due.

She acknowledged Black Lives Matter and climate change are not 100% connected, but felt the important comparison to make was over the question of equity. She hoped that councilmembers and city staff will have the courage to take the steps to ensure that the new climate action and adaptation plan benefits all communities in Flagstaff.

“I do think that if the City of Flagstaff doesn’t hold [equity] true with everything they do, how are they going to do that with climate?” Kubisty told the Arizona Daily Sun. “With Black Lives Matter aside, I am incredibly happy that the entire city council passed this unanimously. I think that’s huge.”

Councilmember Austin Aslan worked with community members to push for a change of thinking on climate, and was happy the council was taking this step. In his mind, the country’s dedication to flattening the COVID-19 curve needs to be applied to carbon emissions.