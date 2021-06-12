Flagstaff City Council considers prevailing wage ordinance

Should the City of Flagstaff consider raising the minimum wage for workers contributing to city-funded projects?

That was the question posed to Flagstaff City Council during Tuesday’s work session. It is a type of minimum wage known as “prevailing wage” and it already exists for laborers who work on federally funded projects.

Prevailing wage determines basic hourly rate of wages and benefits paid to a number of similarly employed workers in a particular area. It exists to ensure the federal government does not undercut local standards related to costs-of-labor.

Recently, there is a growing interest in cities across the country to implement the federal prevailing wage for projects funded by local tax dollars. Supporters argue it is a cost-effective way to improve economic conditions for workers while promoting local hiring.

Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy seemed to agree, noting that lower wages could give outside companies an edge in bidding for city contracts and result in lower-quality work.

“Contracts as we know go to the lowest bidder by law. Without standards this leads to companies being incentivized to cut corners on safety, benefits, pay and potentially even engage in labor abuse to win the contracts,” Deasy said.