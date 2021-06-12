Flagstaff City Council considers prevailing wage ordinance

Should the City of Flagstaff consider raising the minimum wage for workers contributing to city-funded projects?
That was the question posed to Flagstaff City Council during Tuesday’s work session. It is a type of minimum wage known as “prevailing wage” and it already exists for laborers who work on federally funded projects.
Prevailing wage determines basic hourly rate of wages and benefits paid to a number of similarly employed workers in a particular area. It exists to ensure the federal government does not undercut local standards related to costs-of-labor.
Recently, there is a growing interest in cities across the country to implement the federal prevailing wage for projects funded by local tax dollars. Supporters argue it is a cost-effective way to improve economic conditions for workers while promoting local hiring.
Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy seemed to agree, noting that lower wages could give outside companies an edge in bidding for city contracts and result in lower-quality work.
“Contracts as we know go to the lowest bidder by law. Without standards this leads to companies being incentivized to cut corners on safety, benefits, pay and potentially even engage in labor abuse to win the contracts,” Deasy said.
Meanwhile, Deasy said, there is an abundance of local companies that offer better compensation for workers that are being underbid. He said that means there is less money circulating in the local economy.
Council gave direction to city staff to explore a potential prevailing wage proposition further.
But while many cities in the U.S. have been successful in mandating a prevailing wage, an attempt to do so in Flagstaff could face legal challenges from current and upcoming state legislation.
A state proposition passed in 1984 (Proposition 300) placed a statewide prohibition on local municipalities implementing prevailing wage laws. It came more than 50 years after the Davis–Bacon Act in 1931 first implemented prevailing wages for federal projects.
But a more recent state proposition passed by voters in 2006, known as the Arizona Minimum Wage Act, empowers local governments to regulate minimum wage locally. Flagstaff management analyst Chris Rhode said it is unclear whether this legislation changed or replaced the proposition from 1984.
But even if the 2006 wage act does supersede a prohibition on prevailing wage, the city may need to act quickly. If passed, a bill currently being considered in the Arizona Legislature (HB 2014) would prohibit local municipalities from considering Davis-Bacon act provisions.
City management analyst Sarah Langley said it is unclear if the legislature plans to pick HB 2014 back up after it was sent to the House of Representatives for concurrence.
With city council’s direction to move discussions forward, potential legal roadblocks will be explored by City Attorney Sterling Solomon.