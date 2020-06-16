Flagstaff City Council considers plan to shut down streets for more business space outdoors

Certain streets in Flagstaff could be closed this summer to better accommodate business operating while following social distancing practices.
Last week, the Flagstaff City Council heard the proposal from the Downtown Business Alliance, which hopes to create more outdoor space for businesses to operate and customers to visit.
Terry Madeksza, executive director of the DBA, said most businesses downtown are currently operating at 25% or 50% capacity. But closing streets to vehicle traffic would allow those businesses to boost that capacity by extending their business onto the sidewalks and streets.
For example, a restaurant could increase the number of outdoor tables while minimizing the health risks by spreading customers apart outside, she said.
“Now is the time to be thinking creatively, innovatively and seeking health-based options while at the same time we work to help our small businesses,” Madeksza said.
Madeksza said at this point, the business alliance and the city are still in the very early stages of any such plan and don’t know exactly which streets would be included. But she was quick to say the plan may not be limited to just streets -- it could cover some alleyways or parking lots as well.
“It could be sidewalks where it’s wide enough, it could be private parking lots where it makes sense, so I think this is a real opportunity to look at public space differently than we have,” Madeksza said.
She added they are also speaking with businesses from the Southside and will be working with business owners as the plan is created.
For the most part, the city council supported the proposal.
Councilmember Austin Aslan said he believed the proposal was within the bounds of previous council goals around the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to encourage social distancing as the state reopens.
“People want to get back to their lives and restaurants want to get back to work, and I think this is the perfect opportunity to explore some out-of-the-box thinking,” Aslan said.
Councilmember Regina Salas agreed and added she saw how well increased public space and closing streets to vehicle traffic could work during pre-pandemic trips to the cities of Denver and El Paso, Texas.
She added that as the plan is developed, the city may need to take a second look at ways to expedite the permitting and application process and to eliminate costs where possible.
“This may be new thinking for us, but other places are already doing it,” Salas said.
In other cities, the closure of streets has not been limited to downtown and commercial districts as a way to make business activities easier. At the height of stay-at-home orders in April, the City of Oakland shut down a number of streets to all but local traffic so residents had more space to be outside while not traveling far from home.
But Councilmember Charlie Odegaard said he was somewhat concerned that going down such a path could be inconsistent with past decisions the council has made.
Earlier this month, the council passed a re-opening plan to help guide how and when the city would begin emerging from the stay-at-home order, including granting permits for large outdoor events on city property.
Such restrictions from the city would begin to alleviate if several criteria are met, including a downward trajectory in the number of deaths, hospitalizations and new cases of COVID-19 over the course of four weeks.
The council also directed staff to deny permits for the Flagstaff Community Market to take place at the city hall parking lot and for street closures to accommodate the 4th of July parade, organized by the Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce.
Likewise, the city also denied providing services to events held on private property such as mobile toilets, police officers and fire department support, including for Continental Country Club’s own 4th of July event.
But City Manager Greg Clifton said it is likely to take some time to design and implement the plan and then bring it back before the council -- and by that time, the pandemic in Arizona could be improving.
