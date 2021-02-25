Flagstaff City Council considers changes to re-entry plan for outdoor activities

All individuals using city fields are required to adhere to CDC guidelines, such as mask-wearing. If field permits were allowed for spring sports, individual organizations would be required to submit their own “return to play guidelines” for the city to review.

“We also need to consider the implications of summer tournaments. These are very much sought after in the summer and our fields are booked every weekend,” Sayers said.

Because limitations will have major effects on summer tournaments, Sayers said, her department is hoping to provide schedulers as much information as soon as possible to allow for individual guidelines to be submitted.

Parks and Recreation is considering restarting some of the city’s own sports leagues, which have been out of commission for close to a year. Sayers said city-run sports are capable of committing to the same type of guidelines in order to operate safely.

Prior to Council’s proposed increase, Sayers recommended the same changes be made to outdoor special event guidelines for use of city property. She recommended again that special event organizers were allowed 30 occupants and that organizers would be required to submit their own safety guidelines for city review.