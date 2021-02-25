Flagstaff City Council considers changes to re-entry plan for outdoor activities

Flagstaff City Council on Tuesday considered amending the city’s COVID-19 re-entry plan to give in-person gatherings more flexibility.
Flagstaff has been operating in Phase 2 of the plan since late last November that currently places restrictions on several types of in-person gatherings -- including strict policies related to outdoor events and field permits.
Going forward, city staff recommended Council permit future outdoor events as long they do not exceed 30 people and follow social distancing guidelines. Tuesday’s work session took place to give city staff direction as they draft changes to the re-entry plan.
Councilmember Adam Shimoni agreed, but went one step further, suggesting that Council consider maximum occupancy for special events “significantly above” the initial proposal.
“I think that there is a way to do things safely and a way to do things in larger numbers safely,” Shimoni said. “I just ask that city staff explore the possibility.”
It remains unclear how much power the city has to expand event occupancy beyond 50 people, as it is currently restricted by an executive order passed by Gov. Doug Ducey. There are state guidelines that allow municipalities to permit larger events, but require strict social distancing enforcement that could prove difficult for the small staff sizes of city departments.
Council discussed increasing the special event maximum occupancy to 50, but not everybody agreed. Councilmember Austin Aslan said he believes the city is “not there yet.” Both Mayor Paul Deasy and Aslan preferred to remain at the initial occupancy of 30.
“I feel very uncomfortable at this stage doing anything above 30,” Deasy said. “Let’s see how this next month plays out and see if we can move to Phase Three.”
Concilmember Miranda Sweet was in favor of the increase, noting that special events were an important “economic driver” for small business. Vice Mayor Becky Daggett and Councilmembers Jim McCarthy and Regina Salas supported the increase as well -- making a majority.
The proposed changes come following the success of operations at Jay Lively Ice Arena, which was added to the Phase 2 plan Nov. 30 and was one of the first facilities granted permission to operate with more freedom. City staff suggested they can duplicate this success in outdoor facilities.
One reason for the change is to allow spring sports to return to outdoor fields. Parks and Recreation Director Rebecca Sayers recommended that field permits be updated to increase occupancy from 10 to 30 individuals per field to allow for two sports teams and a few spectators.
Field usage occupancy was agreed upon to remain at 30 occupants by councilmembers.
All individuals using city fields are required to adhere to CDC guidelines, such as mask-wearing. If field permits were allowed for spring sports, individual organizations would be required to submit their own “return to play guidelines” for the city to review.
“We also need to consider the implications of summer tournaments. These are very much sought after in the summer and our fields are booked every weekend,” Sayers said.
Because limitations will have major effects on summer tournaments, Sayers said, her department is hoping to provide schedulers as much information as soon as possible to allow for individual guidelines to be submitted.
Parks and Recreation is considering restarting some of the city’s own sports leagues, which have been out of commission for close to a year. Sayers said city-run sports are capable of committing to the same type of guidelines in order to operate safely.
Prior to Council’s proposed increase, Sayers recommended the same changes be made to outdoor special event guidelines for use of city property. She recommended again that special event organizers were allowed 30 occupants and that organizers would be required to submit their own safety guidelines for city review.
In June, the city council adopted restrictions on temporary-use permit events that occur on private property. Currently, those restrictions are not allowing the city to grant any permits for special events until the community transmission level falls below the “substantial” level of transmission said City of Flagstaff Events Planner Tiffany Antol.
City staff suggested that instead of having transmission levels dictate temporary use permit restrictions, it is instead attached to the phased re-entry plan. Under the proposed model, the current phase would allow the city to permit events with a maximum of 30 people adhering to social distancing guidelines, such as wearing a mask.
“We believe that this might be easier for folks to understand based on where we are in our re-entry plan,” Deputy City Manager Shannon Anderson said.
Should the city move into phase three of the re-entry plans, temporary use permits would allow for up to 50 people with the possibility of 250 at Council discretion. With Council’s suggestions, 50-person capacity could be implemented in Phase 2, however.