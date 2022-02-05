Flagstaff City Council candidate receives large campaign contributions

Flagstaff City Council candidate Lori Matthews considers herself a nice person, a political independent and an expert fundraiser. But as she campaigns for local office, her fundraising has earned her some public scrutiny.

Matthews is the founder and executive director of Anew Living, a nonprofit program designed to help unsheltered people achieve financial stability. Fundraising is a significant portion of her day-to-day business, and thanks to a past life in banking, she also has a network that is financially capable of significant contributions.

When Matthews’ publicly available campaign finance reports revealed that she had raised over $25,000 in 2021 for her city council run, the number raised eyebrows. It was nearly twice as much as the next highest candidate and a sum not often seen at the local election level.

In 2018, the last election during a midterm year, six Flagstaff City Council candidates combined to raise a little more than $50,000 over the course of the entire race.

Most of Matthews’ funds came from just two contributing households, neither of them local. Debra and Don Luke, of the Bill Luke Chrysler dealership in Phoenix, each contributed the legal limit, a combined double-max total of $12,900. Another $12,900 came from Tatnall and Roberta Hillman of Aspen, Colorado. Neither party could be reached for comment.

The Hillmans are, without exaggeration, billionaires. Tatnall inherited a fortune amassed through the oil and gas industry and has been dubbed “Colorado’s most mysterious political donor” by Marianne Goodland, a political reporter for Colorado Politics who has been following Hillman’s contributions for years.

“The guy has more money than God,” Goodland said.

While she was intrigued to hear that he had contributed to a Flagstaff City Council candidate, she was not surprised.

“He has gotten himself in just a ton of elections all over the country that have never made any sense to me," she said.

Hillman famously will not talk to reporters, but his contribution record speaks for itself. Mostly, he supports far-right candidates and PACs. In 2020 alone he gave $589,000 to the Rural AZ PAC, a now disbanded political organization that touted a platform of “Secure Our Borders, Ban Sanctuary Cities, Protect Our Right to Bear Arms, Protect Life at All Stages, Defend Religious Liberty, Take Back Arizona Land.”

Since 2019, Hillman has given over $1 million to the Drain the D.C. Swamp PAC, which supports congressional representatives Laura Boebert, Marjorie Taylor-Greene, Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz, and others who are affiliated with QAnon conspiracies and “Stop-the-Steal” campaigns. He is also the leading contributor to Rocky Mountain Gun Owners, an organization that Goodland characterizes as “fond of saying that the NRA is too liberal for them.”

Adding his contributions to PACs and individual candidates together, Hillman contributes millions every year to political races all across the country. Now, his money has made it to Flagstaff.

But Matthews does not consider herself similar to the candidates Hillman usually supports, nor does she align herself with the causes to which he typically contributes. She identifies as non-partisan, independent, and is concerned with affordable housing, fiscal responsibility, carbon neutrality and environmental stewardship.

“I had no idea,” Matthews said she when she learned of Hillman’s contribution record.

During her contact with Hillman, his political leanings simply didn’t come up.

“I called him, told him my background,” Matthews said. “He shared with me his love for Sedona. He used to live there. I told him what I had done for the unsheltered population, and he said, ‘I'll support you.’ Next thing you know, he’s sent me the maximum amount.”

Contribution connections

That’s more or less how the conversation went with her other major contributors, Debra and Don Luke, Matthews said. When asked why she believed the Hillmans and Lukes funded her campaign, she shrugged.

“I’m a nice person," Matthews said.

But as is so often the case, who you know is just as important as who you are. In Matthews' case, her contact to both the Hillmans and the Lukes can be traced to one person: Sen. Wendy Rogers.

Rogers, who has recently made headlines for SB 1123, a controversial bill that permits concealed carry of firearms on college campuses, is the representative for Arizona Legislative District 6. It’s no coincidence that her list of campaign financiers also includes the Hillmans and the Lukes. Rogers’ focus on gun rights fits her to the description of Hillman’s usual interests. She is one of the more far-right politicians in the state.

But to Matthews, Rogers is just a friend from church.

“Because my church is very supportive of my nonprofit, [Rogers] became very interested in that,” Matthews said. “She wanted to know how we can expand Anew Living, so we’ve met several times about that.”

When Matthews decided to campaign for city council, she went to Rogers for recommendations on possible donors.

“I asked for a list,” Matthews said, “I said, ‘You’ve been in this. Who do you think would give?’”

On the list that Rogers provided was contact information for the Hillmans and the Lukes. Two phone calls later, and Matthews had raised more money than any other city candidate -- by a long shot.

Between these contributions and her friendship with Rogers, it may seem that Matthews is primed to reside in the pocket of far-right interests, but she disagrees. Her integrity is uncompromised, she said. Even with Hillman’s money in her coffers, she doesn’t think he’ll influence her.

“It was chump change to him,” Matthews said. “I can't imagine him wanting any influence. I would be horrified if I found out he did. If I was ever contacted, he'd get his money right back.”

Same goes for her relationship with Rogers. Matthews isn’t buying into the hyper-polarized political moment.

“I'm not going to pick friends or not pick friends based on viewpoints that are different than what I have,” she said.

Matthews maintained that friendships are possible across political disagreements, and voiced opposition to Rogers’ bill, SB 1123.

“I don’t think, as a society, we’re there,” she said.

It’s too soon to tell whether Matthews will be influenced by her connections or not, said Fred Solop, professor of political science at Northern Arizona University.

“It’s easy to associate somebody with their friends and say that their ideology reflects that,” he said. “But I think we need to judge her on her presentation to the community. A huge campaign donation doesn’t determine the way a representative makes decisions. It might be a red flag, but we’ll have to see how it plays out.”

Integrity aside, Matthews’ fundraising is symptomatic of a larger political trend, said Andrew Dzeguze, a political science lecturer specializing in state and local politics at NAU.

“Local elections are getting more expensive,” he said. “For different reasons, outside groups are more able to influence the outcome -- not necessarily influence the candidate, but influence how much money it takes to be competitive.”

One of the reasons for this trend is the consolidation of wealth into smaller and smaller circles -- into the pockets of people like Hillman, Dzeguze said.

“There’s a handful of people in America who think nothing of writing a maximum contribution check for hundreds of campaigns in a political cycle,” he said.

With that much money to burn, a single household can influence any election they find strategically important. Such donors may keep their contributions within the capped amount, but they can inject their money into elections in any state, any county and any city council.

“If you look over all the United States, there's been a real weakening of what counts as undue influence at every level,” he said.

Clean cash

There’s nothing illegal about making political contributions in this way. In fact, they are constitutionally protected under the ruling of the 1970s Supreme Court case Buckley v. Valeo, in which the court ruled that the right to make political contributions was a form of free speech.

“As long as money is speech, and some people have more money, than obviously some people are going to have more speech,” Dzeguze said.

Both Solop and Dzeguze agreed that the case of Matthews’ campaign contributions demonstrates the importance of making political finances publicly available.

“Disclosure is supposed to be our primary weapon to hold people accountable on these kinds of issues,” Dzeguze said. “And at least we have, in this case, disclosure. Everybody is free to make their own judgments as to whether or not it meets with community norms and expected forms of behavior.”

Disclosure is also important to Matthews, even though it has cost her some public peace.

She said people who become familiar with her platform, her friendships, and her status as a registered independent have demanded, sometimes aggressively, that she declare partisan allegiance or renounce her relationships.

“I run that risk, but I made a decision when I started this that I was not going to compromise my integrity and pretend to be somebody I'm not,” Matthews said. “I’m not going to hide people, or acquaintances that I have, because I think it's important for people to get back to learning how to agree to disagree.”

Whether by signaling a potential for undue influence, or by inflating the cost to competitively campaign, Matthews is aware that her fundraising could stoke some distrust in the community. Still, she believes that her integrity, her kindness and her positive intent for the community of Flagstaff defines her.

“How I can prove that to people that don't know me? I'm not sure yet,” she said. “Do I need to give the money back? I'm not sure yet. I'm trying to not.[Hillman] has not reached out to me, and I have no anticipation that he has any interest in anything. I just think he's got money to burn. It's inconsequential to him.”

