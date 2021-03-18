Flagstaff City Council approves local marijuana regulation

Another objective of the ordinance is to address legal oversights in the violations section of the act that made it impossible to enforce violations for consumption in motor vehicles or a citizen cultivating more than 12 plants at a time. Enforcement of these propositions required the city to include penalties in Tuesday’s ordinance.

The city structured these penalties the same way the state act originally intended, subjecting those 21 and older to small fines and allowing for progressive fines at the court’s discretion for underage individuals.

“The intent was that [the violations] were not allowed under the act, but were left out,” said Marianne Sullivan, Flagstaff City Attorney’s Office legal advisor.

When Council discussed the ordinance earlier this month, Mayor Paul Deasy raised concerns about outside marijuana retailers opening shops in the city -- which he said could harm the local industry. He asked staff to explore the possibility of prohibiting non-local retailers from operating dispensaries.

Such a restriction might require extensive legal consideration, Deputy Flagstaff City Attorney Kevin Fincel said. This determination likely factored into the decision to limit licensing for the time being.

While the state act does allow local governments to decide how many new recreational marijuana establishments are permitted, it is unclear if restricting the industry to local retailers is possible. Dual licensing is one area that is not subject to local regulation as mandated in the state act.

