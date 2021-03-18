Flagstaff City Council approves local marijuana regulation

The sale of recreational marijuana in Flagstaff is limited to medical dispensaries holding a dual license -- at least for the time being, as the Flagstaff City Council voted Tuesday to put a pause on allowing recreational marijuana establishments to operate within the city.
Councilmembers agreed to limit initially the addition of new marijuana establishments until further regulations are considered. This will require Council to amend approved legislation when the city eventually looks to ease licensing restrictions.
Until then, recreational marijuana sales will require existing dispensaries to have a dual license issued by the State of Arizona. That license permits nonprofit medical dispensaries to conduct both medical and recreational marijuana sales at a shared location.
The decision follows recent city council discussions to determine local regulations on the voter-approved Smart and Safe Arizona Act, which legalized recreational marijuana in the state.
The city’s recreational marijuana ordinance that passed Tuesday also impacts use on public and private property, adds enforcement violations and limits home cultivation.
For instance, the ordinance prohibits marijuana use, sale and cultivation on city-owned property. It also allows individual property owners to prohibit marijuana consumption on private property.
Another objective of the ordinance is to address legal oversights in the violations section of the act that made it impossible to enforce violations for consumption in motor vehicles or a citizen cultivating more than 12 plants at a time. Enforcement of these propositions required the city to include penalties in Tuesday’s ordinance.
The city structured these penalties the same way the state act originally intended, subjecting those 21 and older to small fines and allowing for progressive fines at the court’s discretion for underage individuals.
“The intent was that [the violations] were not allowed under the act, but were left out,” said Marianne Sullivan, Flagstaff City Attorney’s Office legal advisor.
When Council discussed the ordinance earlier this month, Mayor Paul Deasy raised concerns about outside marijuana retailers opening shops in the city -- which he said could harm the local industry. He asked staff to explore the possibility of prohibiting non-local retailers from operating dispensaries.
Such a restriction might require extensive legal consideration, Deputy Flagstaff City Attorney Kevin Fincel said. This determination likely factored into the decision to limit licensing for the time being.
While the state act does allow local governments to decide how many new recreational marijuana establishments are permitted, it is unclear if restricting the industry to local retailers is possible. Dual licensing is one area that is not subject to local regulation as mandated in the state act.