Flagstaff City Council approves $2.5 million contract for mobile alternate response unit

Oversight of the project will be provided by Terros Health officials and informed by data collected during operations, Deputy City Manager Shannon Anderson said.

The approved service contract runs for three years and gives the city the option to renew the contract for an additional two years. The annual expense each year ranges from about $400,000 to $600,000 and includes personnel and equipment costs.

The contract comes as the city continues to seek solutions to rising calls for service related to public intoxication, behavioral crisis and mental health. The mobile response unit projects to reduce overall calls for service handled by fire and police by 5% to 10%.

And the unit will come better equipped to handle those calls, officials with both the fire and police department say.

The van will provide enough space for basic life safety response, as well as comfort items such as water and snacks, emergency clothing, toiletries, blankets and cultural items like abalone shells, sage and cedar, according to city officials.