Flagstaff City Council adds zoning flexibility for affordable housing developments

For instance, Symer said that open space is an amenity that adds to a resident's living experience and cannot be entirely disregarded in order to fit additional units. He added that just because somebody is living in an affordable housing unit does not mean that their quality of living should be less.

That does not necessarily mean that affordable housing developments are required to have the same features of a neighboring housing unit next door, but instead that it provides different amenities to improve the quality of living.

“It might be too much to have a gym in there, but they might have an additional open space or a playground,” Symer said. “You may not want a gym or a Jacuzzi because there are a lot of kids there, but providing something comparable.”

The zoning code’s parking requirement is one standard that can be modified but comes with the added requirement of placing the parking structure within 1,320 feet of a transit stop. The city’s zoning code currently requires one parking space per residential unit, but with Council approval, a 100% affordable housing development could be allowed to provide fewer spaces.