Flagstaff City Council addresses controversial wastewater expenditure, mayor's recent behavior

“Whether it be at Council meetings, via email or through social media, your words and your actions reflect upon the entire community,” Vice Mayor Becky Daggett said. “I implore you to take your responsibility as an elected official seriously and conduct yourself accordingly.”

Councilmember Jim McCarthy, who attended the mayor's proposed special meeting, defended the councilmembers that were not present, noting that they were either out of town at the Arizona League of Cities and Towns conference or had made prior commitments.

“The charge that the councilmembers do not value health and safety, and that they just casually skipped Council meetings is completely unfounded,” McCarthy said. “Personal attacks on fellow councilmembers and members of the public will not be tolerated. They must cease immediately, and permanently."

The statements by councilmembers were preceded by a public comment from local business owner John Conley, who called for the mayor to resign, citing “a significant lack of leadership.” Conley, who has lived in Flagstaff for 35 years, said the behavior was unprecedented in the city.