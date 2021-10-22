Facing $51 million in land use claims, Flagstaff will waive high-occupancy zoning enforcement for 70 properties

Christina Rubalcava, senior assistant city attorney, defined fair market value as “the most likely price which the land would bring if exposed for sale in the open market by a purchaser who buys with knowledge of all the uses and purposes to which it is adapted and for which it is capable.”

Proposition 207 requires property owners to submit a written demand for monetary compensation based on the fair market value. The government, or in this case the City of Flagstaff, then has 90 days to either pay the compensation, amend the law or waive the enforcement on the property owner's parcel.

When asked, city officials did not indicate whether there has been any consideration to amend or repeal the related zoning code. A discussion on the city's High Occupancy Housing Plan, however, is scheduled for the upcoming city council meeting Tuesday, according to Flagstaff Interim Public Affairs Director Sarah Langley.

If the city failed to act on the claims, the property owners would have been permitted to file for compensation in the superior court. Rubalcava said the city received Proposition 207 claims on behalf of the 70 parcels of land beginning in July.