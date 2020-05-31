Event permits raise questions in Flagstaff

“My mother said two wrongs don’t make a right, so if there were mistakes today, fine, we’ll have to accept that and stand up to it,” McCarthy said, adding that just because the city approved the permit for that event does not mean they should approve permits for others.

He said it’s very likely that if the city knew how the graduation was going to turn out, it might not have been permitted to happen.

“I think the parade today actually re-enforces that [not allowing other events on city property] was a good decision,” McCarthy said.

The Coconino County Health Department has shown the number of positive cases the county generally declining over the last three weeks after a high of 171 new cases the week of May 9.

In making their decision not to issue permits, councilmembers referenced projections by the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington. Those projections show Arizona with the highest numbers of new cases per capita in the county through the summer. The institute projects the state could still see as many as 327 daily infections by the beginning of August.

Based on that, Councilmember Austin Aslan said last week he felt not permitting events was the responsible and science-based decision to make. He added his goal was to get to a point that children may be able to return to in-person classes in the fall, and anything the city could do to make that more likely was a good move in his eyes.

