Event permits raise questions in Flagstaff

As far as Flagstaff City Council is concerned, large events are a no-go this summer, at least on city-owned property.
The decision was made by the majority of city council last week when staff were directed not to approve permits for either the 4th of July Parade or the Flagstaff Community Market.
“I know this is going to make some people mad at me, but I have to weigh the public safety component of the community,” said Councilmember Charlie Odegaard. “We as a community, and the nearby communities, have been hit very hard by COVID, so that weighs heavily on my mind as considering the safety aspect of the community with large gatherings.”
The majority of council agreed with Odegaard, the consensus being that the city should not give permits to events until the number of new COVID-19 cases lowers.
Only Councilmember Regina Salas thought the city should hold off on making such a determination to see if new case numbers continue to decline.
But Flagstaff Unified School District’s graduation procession on Friday raised new questions about the council’s decision -- namely, why the city let the graduation move forward while other events were deemed to be too dangerous.
Friday’s parade, which honored the 2020 graduating class and lasted most of the day, was designed to be socially distant. But that's not how it ended up appearing.
Graduates stayed in their vehicles and did not come in close contact with other students or school officials. But the procession drew huge crowds throughout the day, packed together on the sides of Fourth Street.
And that was a confusing scene for someone like Heather Babbott, who helps organize the Flagstaff Community Market. Just days earlier, Babbott watched as the council denied both the farmers market and the 4th of July Parade permits to occur on city property because of the heightened need for social distancing.
The market is currently operating in a pick-up-only fashion.
“I think we’re questioning why this event was allowed to occur and ours wasn’t and others are not,” Babbott said. “The goalposts kind of keep moving and it seems like different entities are given different sets of rules that they get to operate.”
Babbott said she supports the ability of residents and other organizations to hold events like the graduation procession but wished the council would allow the market to move forward as well.
In her view, Babbott said it would be better if the city allowed events to go forward but then worked closely with organizers to ensure social distancing measures at those events and that those measures worked.
“We submitted to the council a very clearly defined management plan for health safety and significantly [fewer] vendors, and we were denied our permit and the right to provide food to people without even a conversation,” Babbott said. “You know, the governor’s executive order listed farmers markets as an essential business; we provide food.”
In addition to having only 15 of the 75 usual vendors who would be spread out through the parking lot, Babbott said they also planned to require vendors to wear masks and encourage customers to do so, and increase the number of hand-washing stations.
In the aftermath of the graduation procession, the Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the annual downtown 4th of July Parade, also released a statement asking the council to reconsider its decision not to grant a permit.
“The Mayor & Council’s recent suggestion to city staff to halt permits for events should be revisited in coming weeks, as we continue to see a downward trend in COVID-19 cases in the Flagstaff region, and throughout the state,” said Chamber President Julie Patrick in a statement. “Besides being a beacon of hope for our town & region, the economic impact of the Chamber’s parade event is quite large. The financial support our parade event generates for local Flagstaff shops and restaurants is critical.”
But Councilmember Jim McCarthy said that in his view, the lesson from graduation was not that other events should now be allowed to move forward, but the opposite.
If anything, he said, the possession showed that these kinds of events can’t occur in a socially distanced manner.
“I mean my first thought was, ‘Oh my god, I hope a bunch of people don’t get sick because of this parade,’” McCarthy said.
“My mother said two wrongs don’t make a right, so if there were mistakes today, fine, we’ll have to accept that and stand up to it,” McCarthy said, adding that just because the city approved the permit for that event does not mean they should approve permits for others.
He said it’s very likely that if the city knew how the graduation was going to turn out, it might not have been permitted to happen.
“I think the parade today actually re-enforces that [not allowing other events on city property] was a good decision,” McCarthy said.
The Coconino County Health Department has shown the number of positive cases the county generally declining over the last three weeks after a high of 171 new cases the week of May 9.
In making their decision not to issue permits, councilmembers referenced projections by the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington. Those projections show Arizona with the highest numbers of new cases per capita in the county through the summer. The institute projects the state could still see as many as 327 daily infections by the beginning of August.
Based on that, Councilmember Austin Aslan said last week he felt not permitting events was the responsible and science-based decision to make. He added his goal was to get to a point that children may be able to return to in-person classes in the fall, and anything the city could do to make that more likely was a good move in his eyes.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.