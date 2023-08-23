Emergency managers and public works staff continued on Wednesday to respond to flooding that impacted Tusayan.

County officials said a state of emergency proclamation is likely. That would free up monies to better respond to the three feet of water that inundated the community Tuesday and forced close to 100 residents and visitors to evacuate.

Coconino County Sheriff’s Office and Tusayan officials confirmed no injuries had occurred due to the flooding and that State Route 64 was open, permitting access to Tusayan and the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park.

It is not yet clear how drinking water within Tusayan may have been impacted by the flooding. Residents have been ordered to boil any tap water before consumption through at least Thursday.

The municipal water provider has tested the town’s water supply for contaminants and is expecting results Thursday morning from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality.

The K-12 Grand Canyon School was open for classes Wednesday after nearly 70 students were forced to shelter in place during the flooding.

An American Red Cross shelter has been established at the Tusayan Airport Terminal. The shelter is planned to stay open through Thursday. Sandbags and bottled water are available at Tusayan Town Hall and the Grand Canyon Shuttle and Park & Ride parking lot on State Route 64.

St. Mary’s Food Bank will have food assistance packages available Thursday morning at the Town Hall.

County and state assessors are on site conducting ongoing damage assessments to determine impacts to public infrastructure and private property, and supporting debris removal. The county is also working with the Red Cross to establish a community assistance center in town for residents whose primary residences were flooded, more details will be available soon.

Tusayan and Coconino County are planning a public meeting on Thursday; a time and location has yet to be determined.

Coconino County Information Technology also supported the incident command center with a direct link to Starlink, enabling efficient and timely communications from a remote area.

The flooding came after between 2-3 inches of inches of rain fell within a couple hours in the afternoon, starting at about 12:30 and continuing until 2:30 p.m., said National Weather Service meteorologist Benji Johnson.

Nearly 2 inches of rain fell between 1:30 and 2 p.m. just east of Tusayan, according to radar estimates, Johnson said.

The mayor of Tusayan reported flooding began at about 3:30.

It appears the ground had been saturated by rain the previous day, Johnson said.

“That could have contributed to the flooding,” he said.

About 3 feet of water shut down State Route 64, temporarily closing the road until 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, and power was knocked out in some areas of the community.

County officials said they were working with Tusayan and National Park Service officials to coordinate an urgent response and ensure public safety. The county also mobilized resources to assist with emergency shelters, clear debris from roads and assist with evacuations if necessary.

Emergency alerts telling visitors and residents to shelter in place due to flooding went out late in the afternoon Tuesday.