Two Flagstaff mayoral candidates hit with signature scrutiny; Salas drops out

Flagstaff's mayoral race is heating up as one candidate drops out and another is called into question amidst signature concerns.

Four mayoral candidates -- incumbent Paul Deasy, former Vice Mayor Becky Daggett, Councilmember Regina Salas and Daniel Williamson -- all turned in enough signatures by the April 4 deadline to qualify for the upcoming ballot.

However, challengers called into question the validity of both Williamson and Salas' signatures in two separate complaints filed on April 18. The challenges went to the offices of the Coconino County attorney and recorder for an internal audit to determine the validity of the complaint. Williamson had 412 signatures challenged, which put him 12 signatures below the threshold at 1,590. It's not clear how many of Salas' signatures were called into question.

Candidates had a tough time with signature gathering this year. They needed a record-high number of signatures to even qualify, which some called "prohibitive."

Williamson, a Republican, received 34 signatures back in the audit – enough to keep him on the ballot. Independent Salas said she lost 354 signatures, putting her 120 signatures short of officially qualifying for the ballot. She officially announced her withdrawal from the race last week.

"I remain grateful for everyone who signed my nomination petition with pure intention; for my family and friends who gave me their love and support; for supporters who helped me gather signatures even during extreme weather conditions; and for everyone who made financial contributions to my campaign," Salas said in her announcement.

Williamson told the Arizona Daily Sun he was surprised by the challenge.

"(It) certainly caught me off guard due to the amount of work that was put into gathering the signatures," Williamson said. "You know, that was just a whole lot of work."

The challenge against Salas was filed by John Propster, while Marilyn Weissman filed against Williamson. Both have ties to the Coconino County Democratic Party with Propster serving as a member-at-large. Public records show Weissman has a long affiliation with the organization, having previously donated to them multiple times in recent years. Both Deasy and Daggett are Democrats.

"I have reason to believe that the challenge to my nomination was instigated by my opponents and their supporters who have gone out of their way to inject partisan politics in a supposedly nonpartisan civic engagement," Salas said.

Williamson voiced similar concerns.

"...to try to take a person's name off the ballot, and not allow Flagstaff voters to even have an option, felt like that was a strategy to monopolize a ballot," he said.

Weissman was quick to confirm the issue was not with Williamson himself, but his affiliation with the Republican Party. She would have filed the challenge for any Republican candidate as she felt the party platform doesn't represent Flagstaff's values.

"Any person now registered as a Republican is supportive of the policies that led to the January 6 (Capitol) insurrection and that are anti-gay, anti-choice and anti-voting rights," Weissman said. "These aren't the values of most Americans, but they seem to be the platforms of the Republican Party."

She also noted Williamson’s campaign was "ripe" for duplicate signatures as he didn't start collecting until February, whereas most other candidates began their efforts last year.

Prosper did not respond to a request for comment Monday from the Arizona Daily Sun.

With three candidates remaining, the primary to determine the final two mayoral candidates will take place on Aug. 2 ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.

Reporter Bree Burkitt can be reached at 928-556-2250 or bburkitt@azdailysun.com.

