Tracking the money behind Flagstaff's three mayoral candidates

As the saying goes, if you want to understand politics, follow the money. With the August 2 primary election for the next mayor of Flagstaff just one weekend away, the Arizona Daily Sun has combed through the publicly available campaign finance reports of all three mayoral candidates to give readers a better sense of how, and from whom, the candidates are raising funds.

Becky Daggett

Becky Daggett raised a total of $26,464.19 for her campaign. Over 96% ($25,541.96) of those funds came from in-state, individual contributions. Of those contributions, roughly 18% ($4,487.39) were donations of under $100.

“I have 103 unique donors -- some have given more than once -- and the average donation amount is $163,” Daggett said. She described her fundraising as a “person to person” effort characterized by “reaching out to all the people in the community I know,” and participating in events such as fundraising house parties.

About 1.5% ($422.23) of Daggett’s funds came from out-of-state individual contributions. Mostly, these funds were from a single donor that Daggett described as a “dear friend.”

“She loves me and is supporting my campaign,” Daggett said.

Another 1.8% ($500) of Daggett's funds came from a single contribution from a political action committee (PAC) known as Arizona List. This PAC describes themselves as a “statewide membership network that works to recruit, train, support and elect pro-choice Democratic women running for office in Arizona.” They also supported Daggett during her run for Flagstaff City Council.

When asked about the “pro-choice” element of Arizona List’s mission, Daggett said “it certainly doesn't play a strong role in the mayoral race, but it is a firmly held value for me as an individual. I firmly believe that all individuals should have the right to privacy and the right to seek whatever kind of medical treatment that they need.”

When it comes to her expenses, Daggett disbursed a total of $21,706.03 for what she described as “fairly standard campaign expenses.” Her largest single expense of $8,744.45 was for “printing and campaign outreach” paid to International Minute Press, a Flagstaff business.

“I tried to support local businesses wherever possible,” Daggett said.

When reflecting on legally mandated campaign finance reporting, Daggett said she was a “firm believer in transparency.”

“I also work for the Stop Dark Money campaign,” she added.

She sees the reports as a “show of support.”

“I look at my campaign finance report and the number of donors that I have, and I think that shows strong community support,” she said.

Daniel Williamson

As officially reported, Daniel Williamson raised $11,602.19 for his campaign. However, this number is inaccurate.

Williamson’s financial reporting contains errors, particularly around his recording of personal contributions to his campaign. He told the Arizona Daily Sun that he intends to rectify these errors by filing amended second quarter and pre-primary finance reports. A rote addition of his reported contributions produces the sum of $12,900.40, and Williamson agreed that this was the most accurate sum to work from.

It is worth noting that Williamson has already filed one amendment to his second quarter report after the City of Flagstaff received an official complaint that his financial reporting was inaccurate and incomplete. Williamson’s financial reporting is currently under investigation by the city clerk’s office, and his campaign has until August 21 to officially reply to the complaint before the investigation is submitted to the city attorney.

When asked about these errors his financial reporting, Williamson said “what it boils down to is that I was reading the report wrong.” He said campaign finance reporting has been a “time commitment” that he hadn’t anticipated.

“I have come to the conclusion that we're going to contract an independent CPA (certified public accountant) to take this over for us,” Williamson said. He maintains that he is “incredibly demanding of accountability, especially financially.”

Working from the sum of $12,900.40, nearly 87% ($11,435) of these funds came from in-state individual contributions. Of these, 4% ($485) were contributions under $100. For contributions over $100, the average contribution was $1,095. He had no out-of-state contributions.

Williamson said his fundraising strategy “is not fundraising but friend-raising.” He said “the original intention was large amounts of donors with small amounts of money,” but as he came up upon campaign deadlines, he started reaching out to supporters for larger donations that could support immediate needs.

Those larger donations, two of which were between $3,400 and $3,900, were “project oriented rather than process oriented,” Williamson said.

About 10% ($1,355.60) of Williamson’s fundraising came for personal donations he made to his campaign. Less than 1% came from an “in-kind” donation of $109.80. His largest expense was $3,014 to GWG Enterprises for campaign signs.

When it comes to finance reporting in general, Williamson said, “As I'm learning about campaign financing, I'm very impressed at the level of accountability and transparency that the public has access to. I really appreciate that...I think it's necessary that people have access to know where money is coming from and how money is being utilized.”

Paul Deasy

Incumbent Paul Deasy raised a total of $15,005 in his campaign. Roughly 19% ($2,905) came from in-state individual contributions. Of those, over 60% ($1,155) were donations of less than $100. He received no out-of-state individual contributions.

“I get a lot of $5 and $10 donations,” Deasy said, estimating that he had about 50 individual donations in this range. When it comes to his fundraising strategy, he said, “I don’t ask for money I don’t need. I tend to play more of a ground game in these situations.”

“I like governing better than campaigning,” Deasy added. “We have so many issues that I'd much rather be in the streets, clearing debris and organizing sandbagging and doing all these other things that I feel are more important than big shiny numbers.”

About 67% ($10,000) of Deasy’s funds came from a single contribution from a political action committee known as the United Food and Commercial Workers Advocacy (UCFW). This is a labor union comprised of 1.3 million members across the U.S. and Canada. Their mission includes supporting fair wages, work-life balance, access to healthcare, fair scheduling and workplace safety for their members.

“During the height of the pandemic, when PPE was at a premium, Mayor Deasy helped get UFCW members thousands of N95 masks to ensure they were safe,” the UFCW said in a statement to the Arizona Daily Sun. “UFCW remembered that Paul stood with them during the COVID crisis.”

UCFW had previously supported Deasy with a $2,500 contribution during his first campaign for mayor, but he was “pleasantly surprised” by this year’s $10,000 contribution, though labor rights are something Deasy said he has been fighting for his “entire adult life.”

While $10,000 is a sizeable sum from an organization with an out-of-state address, Deasy said he really sees it as a contribution earned through relationship with local due-paying members of the UCFW.

“UFCW has about 700 union members in Flagstaff,” Deasy said. “The donation is, in essence, about $14 per worker that we mutually represent.”

Roughly 13% of Deasy’s fundraising comes from a $2,000 loan that he issued to his campaign as a private individual. “Start-up money,” he said, to get the campaign running. He intends to pay himself back from campaign funds, but will have to “see how things go.” He made similar loan to his first campaign, and then paid himself back only $1,500.

“I ended up donating 500 bucks,” he said.

For Deasy, money speaks to the priorities of a candidate.

It’s extremely important to know where dollars are coming from,” he said. “Because it is representative of the values that we have.”

Friday, July 29 is the last day to vote early in person. Two candidates will move on form the primary election to participate in the general election on November 8.

To access all Flagstaff campaign finance reports, visit https://www.flagstaff.az.gov/4696/2022-Campaign-Finance-Reports.

For more election information, visit www.flagstaff.az.gov/2105/Elections.