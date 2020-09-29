Supporters turn out for Trump rally in Flagstaff

And that difference in strategy led Kirk to accuse Biden of courting the votes of Arizonans without ever visiting the state.

“Would you rather have Joe Biden, [who] does not even visit the state that he wants you to vote for him? He has not visited Arizona and this entire site,” Kirk said.

Kirk added he believes one reason young people may be struggling today is because “we decided to foolishly lock down our country.”

The candidates who spoke included Congressman Paul Gosar; congressional candidate Tiffany Shedd, who is challenging Rep. Tom O’Halleran; and State Rep. Walt Blackman, who is running for reelection in Legislative District 6.

Former State Rep. Brenda Barton, who is also running for a seat representing LD6, was in attendance but did not speak.

At times, the speakers brought up the difference between Democrats and Republicans on the issue of COVID-19 as one reason voters should side with Trump.

Gosar said the restrictions states and localities have put in place to prevent the spread of the virus have given Americans a taste of socialism, something he said Democrats want to promote.