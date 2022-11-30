‘Smooth, trouble-free election’: Coconino County approves election results

While at least one Arizona county is refusing to approve election results without evidence of error, there’s nothing but confidence coming from Coconino County. Election results were unanimously approved by the county Board of Supervisors during a public meeting on Monday, with election department officials reporting that the midterm went off without a hitch.

The approval came at the end of the formal canvass, which consists of a robust presentation from the county recorder’s office and election department to the Board of Supervisors. The presentation covered comprehensive information about the elections operations, early voting statistics, voter turnout and statistics, provisional ballot reporting, bipartisan credentialed observers, and more, then was followed by discussion among the board.

All in all it was a “smooth, trouble-free election,” reported deputy county recorder Donna Casner during the presentation.

Coconino County has a total of 90,829 registered voters, 55,475 (61.08%) of which cast votes in the Nov. 8 general election. Turnout did not reach the “unprecedented” levels of the 2020 election, Casner said, but the turnout was “right on point” for what the county expects during midterm elections.

Of those who did turn out, 42,330 — roughly 76% -- voted by returning early ballots, meaning only 24% of Coconino County votes were collected on Election Day.

Not included in this count were 295 early ballots that were rejected for various reasons, including missing, mismatched, or suspect signatures, accidental double voting at the polls, or simple lateness. The county also recorded 3,576 outgoing early ballots that were returned as “undeliverable” because the intended recipient had changed address without updating their voter registration.

It’s unfortunate that these early ballots were not delivered, said Eslir Musta, the county elections director.

“But at the same time, it's also assuring that the system is working,” he said. “The post office is also paying extra attention to return those ballots.”

When it came to Election Day ballots, Musta said there were no major issues reported across polling locations.

“We maintained wait times of less than 15 minutes,” he said. “With the exception of the last couple hours at the NAU Skydome.”

The Walkup Skydome location reportedly received a high volume of provisional ballots, creating some lines, but “wait times did not exceed 30 minutes,” Musta said.

Provisional ballots may be issued for a variety of reasons -- the most common of which being an address discrepancy between a voter’s ID and registration.

Across the county, a total of 963 provisional ballots were issued, and only 427 of these were successfully counted. Of those counted, 88% were deemed valid after confirming a registered voter address change. In total, provisional ballots accounted for less than 1% of the total counted votes.

Musta also shared that this election marked a milestone for accessible voting machines in Coconino County.

“For the first time, our voting machines had four languages already programmed — English, Spanish, Navajo and Hopi,” he said. “That’s a great indication of the access we provided voters.”

The election was also largely community-operated, Musta said, with polls managed by nearly 400 trained bipartisan volunteers.

Following the presentation and discussion, the county Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the canvass of the election results.

“Thank you for all of your hard work,” said Patrice Horstman, supervisor for District 1 and chair of the board. “I can’t tell you how many people I’ve been running into in the community that have volunteered in both the elections and the recorder’s office. For all of those in our community who stepped up to ensure Coconino County had an open, fair, and transparent Election Day and elections process, I want to give a heartfelt thank you.”

The Coconino County Elections Department will now transmit the board’s approved election results to the secretary of state for the upcoming statewide canvass on Monday.

For a breakdown of the approved election results in Coconino County, visit www.coconino.az.gov/205/Past-Election-Results. A full recording of the public meeting can be found on the Coconino County Youtube channel at www.youtube.com/@coconinocnty.