Republicans Walt Blackman, Brenda Barton on their race for LD6

Political parties, business

In such politically divisive times, many voters are looking for representatives who will work for their well-being, especially in an economic recession triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Barton felt the way the caucus system works there won't be a lot of opportunities to work together on bills if Babbott or Evans is elected to the second seat. But still, she said she would be willing to work together on issues and bills to help the district.

On business, she went as far as saying she wants to support rural business, but did not want to cite a specific law she would attempt to enact or dismantle at this time. In her mind, she needed to do more research.

"That's where you get the best info if you go to the source, actually talk and ask what's in your way," Barton said. "I believe the government should not be in your way. Government should create an environment where you should prosper and grow."

Blackman said that if another party were elected, he would be happy to work with them on issues that were relevant for district's residents. He said, however, he would not compromise on abortion, funding for Planned Parenthood and tinkering with the Second Amendment.