Republicans Walt Blackman, Brenda Barton on their race for LD6

In total, four candidates are running for the two open seats in the Arizona House of Representatives: Democrat Coral Evans and Independent Art Babbott out of Flagstaff and Republican candidates Walt Blackman and Brenda Barton. Blackman is running to retain his seat in Legislative District 6, while Barton is running to return to the seat she left two years ago.
The district that includes cities such as Flagstaff, Tusayan, Snowflake, Show Low and Payson has an unbroken record of Republican representation during the past decade. It is a legacy that Blackman and Barton are hoping to continue.
Evans has raised more money than her opponents with $219,206 in total income as of her July filings. Comparatively, none of the other candidates have posted more than $75,000 in total income. Blackman raised the second-highest amount at $68,549 and Barton raised the least at $16,390.
In the primary, Blackman won 26,180 votes from Republican voters, or 59.4% of the vote, compared to Barton's 17,895, or 40.6%, according to the Arizona Secretary of State.
In the uncontested Democratic primary, Evans amassed 24,035 votes. Independent candidates do not have a primary.
The Arizona Daily Sun spoke with the two Republican candidates, Barton and Blackman, and asked them for their stances on issues relevant to the district they hope to represent in the Arizona Legislature.
Political parties, business
In such politically divisive times, many voters are looking for representatives who will work for their well-being, especially in an economic recession triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Barton felt the way the caucus system works there won't be a lot of opportunities to work together on bills if Babbott or Evans is elected to the second seat. But still, she said she would be willing to work together on issues and bills to help the district.
On business, she went as far as saying she wants to support rural business, but did not want to cite a specific law she would attempt to enact or dismantle at this time. In her mind, she needed to do more research.
"That's where you get the best info if you go to the source, actually talk and ask what's in your way," Barton said. "I believe the government should not be in your way. Government should create an environment where you should prosper and grow."
Blackman said that if another party were elected, he would be happy to work with them on issues that were relevant for district's residents. He said, however, he would not compromise on abortion, funding for Planned Parenthood and tinkering with the Second Amendment.
For businesses struggling due to COVID-19, he suggested the state should stop expecting businesses to pay their Transaction Privilege Tax.
"If they don't have people working there, we're still asking them to pay their taxes," Blackman said. "We should put forth some sort of waiver to do that to ensure businesses can get back on their feet in northern Arizona."
Education, Proposition 208
With a teacher raise proposition on the ballot and a state education system that consistently receives low ranks, education funding is an issue that touches families and school employees around the district.
Blackman felt the state's education system already receives a significant portion of the state's budget, saying that money alone is not the cure for all issues. He felt the budgeting system should be reformed to reward better performing schools as opposed to schools with bad performance, compared to the current system in which rural schools rely on federal funding, grants and average daily metrics.
Additionally, he felt any mismanagement of funds that caused the current education climate was not necessarily the state's fault.
"When we balance budgets for education, we send money to the Department of Education, or to the school districts, or to the school boards," Blackman said. "They manage what happens to that money, not the state."
Barton rejected the premise that surveys should dictate how education is managed by the state.
"We have to be careful about different surveys — which ones we use, which ones we ignore and which we set up as the gold standard," Barton said. "I'd like to continue the progress we've made in education, and ensure greater transparency and accountability."
Both representatives said they would vote no on Prop 208. According to Invest in Ed, the proposition would apply a 3.5% tax surcharge for single individuals earning more than $250,000 or households earning more than $500,000. This is how the tax breaks down:
• 50% to hire and increase compensation for teachers and classroom support personnel,
• 25% to hire and increase base compensation for student support services personnel,
• 12% to Career and Technical Education (CTE) and vocational training programs
• 10% to retention programs and mentoring for new classroom teachers,
• 3% given to the Arizona Teacher's Academy to increase scholarship amounts for teachers.
Barton disliked how the bill impacted higher tax brackets, saying it wasn't friendly for businesses. Blackman repeated his doubt in school boards and his lack of knowledge about the bill's specifics as he voiced his opposition to the bill.
Forest management
In District 6, public officials continue to conduct forest thinning for the goal of creating a more healthy forest, economic stimulus and safer communities. Currently large partnerships between cities, counties, the state and federal government continue to struggle to make thinning economically viable for the private sector in northern Arizona.
Barton said she supported current forest thinning efforts such as the Four Forest Restoration Initiative (4FRI). She referred to the Arizona Corporation Commission's decision against creating a biomass electricity generator, saying they made the wrong decision.
She supported pushing publicly elected commissioners to support the biomass generator solution that many experts say would stimulate business, protect central Arizona water and protect the safety of homes in northern Arizona communities.
"Cholla Power Plant should really be put into operation to put timber and forest slash for power. Much like NovoPower in Navajo County with power purchased by [Arizona Public Service,]" Barton said, "because the forest slash has really been a problem even under 4FRI."
Blackman felt that the slow work of forest thinning in northern Arizona wasn't working fast enough. He said the federal government had mismanaged public lands for too long, and wanted the state to manage the forest lands in northern Arizona.
He suggested Arizona should look at what outside states and countries are doing for answers.
"You can drive through northern Arizona and can see that we have to thin out some of these forests. We're not doing it," Blackman said. "They don't belong to us. They belong to the federal government. When [forest thinning] doesn't happen, they're not being managed properly."
Police protests and George Floyd
Blackman said George Floyd should not have died the way he did. He continued to say the media should have shown more about George Floyd's personal and criminal background to document how the system failed him. Blackman said the state should be doing more to reduce recidivism, and improve K-12 education as an end to reducing prison rates.
Blackman spoke little about local protests, and instead cited protests in Seattle and Portland, Oregon.
"George Floyd was killed in the street. The person who killed him deserves to go to prison for a long time. It was wrong to kill somebody like that," Blackman said. "Before we start protesting, rioting -- because we're seeing more of that in Seattle and the things going on in Portland -- before we get to that, what got him there? A failed system."
Barton said she wanted to reduce felonies to misdemeanors for nonviolent drug offenses based on a system where people can achieve certain benchmarks, such as completing more schooling. In her mind, felonies continue to impact people long after they have served their time.
Barton brought up riots, saying she was glad Arizona hasn't had as large of a problem as other places across the country.
"We have to have a police force; that’s how we maintain our society. Society depends on the fact that there are boundaries and borders to being good citizens." Barton said. "We live, work and breathe, and go to school and enjoy life and have fun within those parameters."
