Primary election likely for board of supes seat, Flagstaff justice of the peace

A handful of incumbents and a few newcomers turned in enough petitions by the Monday deadline to qualify for Coconino County's 2022 ballot.

Most incumbents are going into this year's election unchallenged, including Clerk of the Superior Court Valerie Wyant, Williams Constable Gregory King, Flagstaff Constable Danny Thomas and Superintendent of Schools Cheryl Mango-Paget.

The incumbent candidates for the justice of the peace offices in Fredonia, Williams and Page -- Serena Cutchen, Donald Roberts and Robert Krombeen, respectively -- are also running unopposed. These seats won't be included in the primary election in August as they are running unopposed.

The primary is only necessary if more than two candidates run for the position. Given that, the majority of the county races are already decided long before the Nov. 8 general election. Because they're unopposed, each office is nearly guaranteed a win -- barring a runaway write-in campaign, of course.

However, there will still be a primary for two county offices: Flagstaff justice of the peace and the Board of Supervisors position governing District 2.

Flagstaff Justice of the Peace Howard Grodman, a former attorney who's held the office since 2011, will face Bernadine Lewis. Lewis is the director of Undergraduate Programs for Northern Arizona University's W. A. Franke College of Business. Both are Democrats.

Current District 2 Supervisor Jeronimo Vasquez must run for his seat after he was appointed to the position following the resignation of Liz Archuleta in 2021. Vasquez is a longtime Flagstaff resident and previously worked at Killip Elementary School for 14 years and has longstanding ties to the district he represents.

Democrat Tomas Hernandez has also thrown in his name for the race. Hernandez currently works for Legacy Beverage and has been heavily involved in the Southside beautification project since 2020, according to his LinkedIn page.

The petitions can still be challenged. Anyone can file a challenge in Coconino County Superior Court if they believe a candidate doesn't have enough valid signatures. Signatures can be declared invalid if they use a fake name or belong to someone not actually registered within the city. The signatures can then be thrown out if they don't meet the criteria, and the candidate won't be included on the ballot.

A special election will also take place in May. Voters will weigh whether to approve Proposition 438, which would reset Coconino Community College's property tax rate by boosting rates in order to increase funding. CCC intends to use the funding from this reset for expanding scholarships, career and technical education programs, developing new veteran training for civilian job programs and enhancing educational services throughout the county.

The election is set for May 17. Early voting begins on April 20, according to county officials. Mail-in ballots will also be sent out that same day.

More information on Proposition 438 is available at coconino.edu/prop-438.

Reporter Bree Burkitt can be reached at 928-556-2250 or bburkitt@azdailysun.com.

