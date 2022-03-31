Petition problems: Flagstaff City Council candidates struggle to obtain required signatures

As of Wednesday -- just five days before the filing deadline -- only one of nine Flagstaff City Council candidates has officially qualified to be included on the election ballot.

“I have heard many candidates are struggling with reaching the 1,602 minimum signatures required to get on the ballot,” said Lori Matthews, the one officially qualified candidate, who submitted her required petition signatures on Monday. Matthews spent all winter -- and estimated 20 hours a week -- gathering signatures, going door to door and setting up at the post office during cold winter days.

“It’s definitely not for the weak of heart,” she said.

One other candidate, incumbent Austin Aslan, reported he had gathered the required signatures and would be filing them on Friday. But with only one weekend left before the April 4 deadline, that leaves seven other candidates who may not qualify for the ballot.

Consequently, there is a real risk that this election will present few options for voters.

“It’s disappointing, and I’m frustrated by it,” Aslan said. “Voters want and deserve positive choices.”

It’s not unusual to see candidates “coming at the last minute” to file their petition signatures, said Stacy Saltzburg, the city clerk.

But as of press time, it’s unclear if any other candidates will successfully obtain the required signatures in time.

There are a few factors that could have impacted signature gathering this year. The first is the sheer number required. In Flagstaff, the number of signatures required to qualify for the city council ballot is derived from the number of people who voted for the office of mayor in the last election, as defined in the city charter. The more votes cast, the more signatures required.

The year 2020 had some of the highest voter turnout “in the history of the county,” said Patty Hansen, county recorder, and that means city council candidates in 2022 have been asked to obtain more signatures than ever before — a whopping 1,602.

Similar candidates running in 2020 only had to obtain 1,045 signatures; in 2016 a mere 771. For comparison, a statewide candidate hoping to run as a Democrat for the U.S. House of Representatives in 2022 has to obtain 1,563 signatures.

“It is a pretty lofty goal to hit 1,600 signatures,” said council hopeful Kevin Dobbe, who was a few hundred signatures short at the time of his interview. “I work full time plus teach at the community college,” Dobbe said. “It has put constraints on my time available to go out and meet the people.”

It’s not just lofty, it’s prohibitive -- especially to young, working people who would like get involved in local governance, said Syndey Shevat, who has gathered about 800 signatures.

“I work 60 hours a week and go to school,” Shevat said. “I just don't have time to stand on the street corner and get people to sign my petition, unfortunately. Everyone always wants young people to get involved in politics, but it's really hard when there are so many barriers that are keeping us out of it.”

The pandemic has also played a role in hampering signature collection, said Hansen, who in 2020 qualified to run for her county position with about 800 signatures, which is 200 over the required amount for a county election.

“That was at the height of the pandemic,” Hansen said. “I know how hard it was to get signatures then just because we didn’t have big events with lots of people.”

With COVID-19 concerns lingering through 2022, Hansen thinks similar dynamics must be at play, saying, “I can see how it's going to be difficult for candidates to get that high a number [of signatures].”

Large events aside, Shevat reported that COVID concerns have even impacted one-on-one interactions with voters. She added that it has made people wary of public approaches.

“You have people saying ‘why are you talking to me, it’s COVID,’” Shevat said. “It is kind of absurd that we're required to talk with at least 1,600 people during a pandemic.”

Blaming the pandemic is “probably accurate but overly simplistic,” said Aslan, who has been working since September to obtain his required signatures. “It’s not an easy process, but it is valuable in terms of connecting with voters."

In some cases, that connection between voter and candidate doesn’t even enter in to the signature-gathering process. This was the first year that the Arizona E-Qual online petition system was implemented at the level of municipal elections.

As an online alternative to a physical signature, the E-Qual system has added accessibility but “takes out that interpersonal quality,” said Shevat.

Some users have also reported difficulty using E-Qual. Dobbe claims that he has encountered several issues regarding “crashes” and “wrong links.” It’s shaken his faith in the accountability of the online system.

“There have been issues with getting into it correctly throughout this election cycle,” Dobbe said. “So I'm not sure if all the signatures that we've had people sign were actually accounted for.”

Matthews experience similar issues, and traced them to the necessity of “clicking through” several steps on the E-Qual site before a petition signature is officially submitted.

“I can confirm about 50 [voters] across different candidates who thought they signed the petition and it never showed up,” she said.

The E-Qual system is run through the Secretary of State office and is tied directly to voter registration, explained Saltzburg, and while it’s been time-tested for years at the state level, she is surprised to see how it’s played out within this year’s city council election.

“I had expected to see a higher participation level from the public,” she said. “That being said, it's a brand-new system being presented at a local level. I think it's going to take some time for the voters to get used to it.”

It seems as though online opportunities to participate in democracy are growing, said Cristy Zeller, Flagstaff resident of 23 years and director of Haven Montessori Charter School. She found the E-Qual system easy to use.

“All you have to do is pull out your driver's license,” she said. “So I'm not sure what's holding people back from doing that.”

Altogether, the situation feels “discouraging” to Zeller. “I wish we were seeing a much larger slate of candidates heading into Monday,” she said.

Zeller agrees that the number of signatures required this year seems “out of balance” and would like to see it addressed by a future Council.

“We have to think about how the world has changed,” Zeller said. “Over the last five or six years, things have changed a lot. We have to ask if our systems reflect the community's needs right now as far as local elections go.”

Changes could be coming, Aslan said.

“We’re going to look at tweaks to the charter to help prevent this situation in the future,” he said.

The city staggers council elections to prevent a scenario in which the city is left with no council, explained Saltzburg.

Usually there are three of six seats available during any given election cycle, but this year is a little unusual. Going into this election Councilmembers Jim McCarthy and Miranda Sweet will hold their seats, but because Vice Mayor Becky Daggett is running for mayor, she has resigned her seat, making a fourth seat available.

Even if fewer than four candidates qualify with the required signatures, it doesn’t necessarily mean those seats will stay open, Saltzburg explained. A city council seat could still be won by a write-in candidate, but “there is official paperwork that they have to file in my office to be considered,” Saltzburg said.

Nobody, not even the candidates who would be guaranteed a seat, wants a situation in which there are more city council positions than candidates.

It’s not good for healthy democracy, Matthews said, as automatic appointment deprives the public of the opportunity to learn about candidates and evaluate their positions and policies. When she heard that other candidates were struggling to get signatures, she reached out to offer canvassing assistance.

“At the end of the day, we want competition,” Matthews said. “We want options.”

There is still time to help fill out the city council ballot by signing candidate petitions. E-Qual can be accessed at: https://apps.azsos.gov/equal/

Sean Golightly can be reached at sgolightly@azdailysun.com

