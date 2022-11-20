Observing the vote on Navajo Mountain

Joe Cervantez has a cold. He caught it in a parking lot in Moenkopi, sometime around 3 a.m. on Election Day, as he crossed through the shock of freezing high desert between his hotel room and his van.

Or maybe he caught it a couple hours later in the howling wind as he set up “No Photography” signs 75 feet from the Navajo Mountain polling station.

Another possibility is that Cervantez caught his cold during the 13 hours he spent huddled in an unfinished, drafty building waiting to accept voters. Or maybe he caught it a few hours after that, in the pitch black of 11 p.m., when he stopped near Cow Springs to change a flat tire on his way home to Avondale.

Cervantez isn’t sure exactly where he caught his cold, but it’s not the only thing he brought back from his time as a volunteer poll observer at Navajo Mountain. He also brought back a new personal understanding of the things he took for granted — things like central heating, paved roads and most importantly, democracy.

The story of how Cervantez came to Navajo Mountain began in the 1960s. At that time, Cervantez was a child that absorbed all the stories his construction worker father would bring to him from work on the Glen Canyon Dam.

“He used to live in the construction camps,” Cervantez recalled of his father. “And a lot of the Navajo people would also work there.”

Through work the elder Cervantes made friends with Navajo people who showed him around the northern reaches of the Navajo Nation, sometimes taking him to places kept secret from the rest of the world.

“My dad told me about petroglyphs up in the canyons and the beautiful red rock, and the landscape and the food,” Cervantez said. “As I was growing up, my dad said, ‘You get the opportunity to go up there and look someday, you take it.’”

Decades passed and then, just a few weeks before his 54th birthday, Cervantez was at his job with the Arizona Department of Transportation when he got an enticing email from Coconino County. The email relayed that the county was in the process of recruiting bipartisan poll observers to serve on Election Day in northern Arizona locations — including some on the Navajo Nation.

“Remembering my dad, seeing this email, I thought this could be the chance,” Cervantez said. He volunteered to serve, and selected the location he believed would get him closest to the area his father explored: Navajo Mountain.

Known in Navajo as Naatsisʼáán, Navajo Mountain itself is located south of Lake Powell and just north of the Arizona-Utah border. The community of the same name lies to the east, encompassing an area that straddles the state line and exists within Coconino and San Juan County. It’s a remote community bordered by rugged deserts and canyons, hours from the nearest major highway, and without reliable cell phone service or running water.

According to Deanna Greymountain of the Navajo Mountain Chapter House, approximately 304 people live within the Navajo Mountain community. Over the years, members of the community have had varying attitudes regarding voting.

A lot of them have “backed off voting,” Greymountain said, because they don’t see their needs or interests represented on the ballots.

There’s no box to tick for road improvements or a chapter house water truck that can haul water to outlying community members. Building a computer lab for the youth of Navajo Mountain or providing wood for heat stoves in winter isn’t a part of any candidate’s platform. If not because of under-representation, they abstain from voting because have seen the way the U.S. government has behaved historically and presently toward Indigenous communities, Greymountain said, and they don’t want any part of it.

They don’t want to see their community embroiled against pipelines and the development of sacred land such as the highly publicized communities in Standing Rock.

“With our mountain being a sacred mountain, they're very protective to that,” Greymountain said.

But then there are others who see what voting can do. They see the $33 million recently allocated by the Biden administration to expand broadband internet access to the Dilkon Chapter of the Navajo Nation. They see the infrastructure improvements funded by the American Rescue Plan and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill.

“They see that some of the stuff they voice out has and is getting done,” Greymountain said.

A 'totally different place'

And those on Navajo Mountain who do vote are “thankful they don’t have to travel far” to do so, she added.

Cervantez, on the other hand, had to travel very far in order to serve at the Navajo Mountain polling location. The first leg of his journey — from Avondale to Moenkopi — spanned over 230 miles from the lowland deserts near Phoenix, up past the pine forests of Flagstaff and on to the high desert plateau.

There, “wind is wind,” Cervantez said. He described driving with white knuckles, straining to keep his car on the road as gust after gust battered his route. By the time he passed Cameron, he had watched the pinyon and juniper give way to red desert in a dramatic change of landscape.

“You knew you're approaching,” he said of the feeling. “Something was about to happen.”

What happened was that as Cervantes arrived on the Navajo Nation, he found himself in a “totally different place” than the Arizona he was familiar with. He was surprised by the abandoned buildings, the roadside signs reminding travelers about COVID-19 masks mandates, the vast expanse of “amazing” openness.

After a night in a Moenkopi hotel, Cervantez got up at 3 a.m. to complete the drive to Navajo Mountain and set up before the polls opened. Unfamiliar with the roads and lacking dependable GPS navigation, he lost his way several times before finally making it to his location.

It was still dark when he arrived. His recruiters had warned Cervantez that the polling place would be “primitive,” and even in the darkness, he could see what they meant.

Other volunteers had parked their trucks in the desert and kept them running, using the headlights to illuminate a small building with walls that didn’t quite reach the roof.

“It was just the rafters, so the wind blew right through,” he said. “And they were only able to muster up two heaters.”

The polling booth itself was something like a “port-a-potty,” Cervantez said. He and the local volunteers set up tables, signs, accessibility features — all strictly to regulation — and waited for the 6 a.m. opening to come.

The whole time he was working the sun was slowly rising, and Cervantez could not help but be impressed by the “nothingness” he saw all around him. It begged of him a question: “What am I doing here?”

Cervantez had doubts that anyone would show up to vote, doubts that his presence would be of any purpose, doubts that he made the right decision to travel so far from home. But stronger than doubt was his curiosity — not only the wonder seeded by his father’s storytelling, but also a more contemporary question.

A registered Republican, Cervantez was well aware of the claims about election fraud and election rigging that circulated through Arizona.

“With everything happening in the polls, and with the elections, I wanted to experience it for myself,” he said.

He stayed his doubts and waited.

And the voters of Navajo Mountain came.

It was slow, Cervantez said, but the more people came to vote, the more he saw how different the polls on Navajo Mountain were from Avondale. The poll became a “community meeting place” he said, with group arrivals of families and friends mingling to discuss their vote before entering the polling booth, then staying after to catch up. From the local volunteers he received some “play by plays” of the people and families he saw — where they lived, who their family was and how they got here.

“One lady in particular,” Cervantez recalled, “She'd be like, ‘See that lady over there? You see that couple? They live in the canyon, far out, 6 miles down from here, over two hours of a wash, they got to drive in the wash, and then drive up the other side up around the canyon. And that group, they live on the mesa and tend to the sheep on the mesa. And they're all here to vote.’”

“I was amazed,” Cervantez added.

As the day wore on, someone brought mutton stew and shared with poll workers, providing a meal Cervantez found particularly revitalizing.

“Forget my bologna sandwich,” he laughed.

For over 12 hours, Cervantez observed the polls on Navajo Mountain, over which time he estimated maybe 45 people showed to cast their vote. Amid the millions of votes cast across Arizona, 45 may not seem worth the trouble, but, Cervantez said, there were no sacrifices made to the professionalism of the polls.

“I saw firsthand,” he said. “We went through a lot, a lot of lengths to set stuff up. And we did it exactly the way procedure states to do it.”

“Nobody can say that we don't make the opportunity,” he added. “Arizona makes the opportunity available.”

When the polls closed, Cervantez watched as the ballot boxes were sealed and rushed off to be tabulated by Coconino County. Then he got back in his van and started the long journey home. It did not go smoothly. He battled a flat tire and more weather, but eventually reached Flagstaff, where the familiarity of fast food and plentiful gas stations comforted him.

Since his return to Avondale, Cervantez has been emotional — and not because of the cold he caught.

“It feels strange to me,” he said. “I guess it's still soaking in. Out there, they go through a lot of obstacles.”

Cervantez was impressed, to say the least, by those that made their voices heard on Navajo Mountain, but also by the government that made sure people like Cervantez were there to run the polls and uphold democracy.

“We need to be proud of what we have,” he said. “As Americans, don’t take for granted what you have every day.”