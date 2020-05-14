No pressing the flesh, but candidates learn to campaign under COVID-19

But candidates are putting the best face on it, reaching out digitally and in many cases using their campaigns as a platform to help people dealing with COVID-19.

Putzova said she’s using the time that would be spent on group functions to connect with voters individually. O’Halleran’s campaign manager said that while the campaign has canceled in-person events, it is “utilizing email outreach and social media platforms for public health updates.”

Rep. David Schweikert, R-Fountain Hills, said he has “more volunteers right now than we’ve ever had any time in our political lives because people are home.” Stuck at home like everyone else, he said he spends his days juggling campaigning and serving constituents while taking care of his 4-year-old daughter.

“You walk around with a headset on, and a backup battery for your cell phone and you just take it as it comes in the door because you also have that responsibility,” Schweikert said. “When the day comes to an end, you’re getting on the phone to make sure that people who want yard signs are called back.”

Anita Malik, one of the Democrats hoping to unseat Schweikert, said her campaign volunteers are checking on neighbors, offering to help with groceries and connecting people with places where they can donate.