Nitschke takes on Rogers in the race for state Senate in Legislative District 7

In January, the five members of Arizona’s Independent Redistricting Commission submitted a report to the secretary of state, effectively redrawing the state’s legislative districts.

If it seems confusing that Wendy Rogers (R), the incumbent in District 6, is now running in District 7, it’s a result of the new boundaries.

Flagstaff is basically bisected.

District 7 used to essentially run north and east through the City of Flagstaff, encompassing Winona and Winslow, and stretching up to Chinle and Ganado. Now, it sweeps through the southern portion of the city along I-40, bringing neighborhoods such as Kachina Village and towns like Williams, Snowflake and Payson into it.

In the newly redrawn district, voters can elect two representatives in the Arizona House, but there are only two names on the ticket: David Cook (R) and David Marshall (R). Just this week, in protest of what he considers a dearth of options for voters, Flagstaff local Chris Verrill (I) launched a protest write-in campaign. Marshall’s campaign website is under construction, with a homepage all but declaring victory — a sentiment echoed in part by Verrill, the executive director of Theatrikos who said he is not running because he believes he can win.

He’s running to give voters an option that doesn’t fall into the conservative political camp.

In the race for Arizona Senate, voters can only fill in one bubble on the ballot. There’s Kyle Nitschke (D), who ran unopposed in the August primary, or Wendy Rogers (R), who beat out Kelly Townsend with 59% of her party’s votes.

In addition to being an incumbent, Rogers is a fifth-generation military officer -- a retired Lt. Colonel in the Air Force. She earned her wings in the 1980s, becoming one of the first 100 female pilots in the military branch’s recent history. Today, she’s a staunch MAGA Republican, with Truth Social listed first in the line of social media platforms on the bottom bar of her campaign website.

By contrast, Nitschke is the son of a public school teacher and is a self-described product of the public school system in Arizona. He’s a graduate of Northern Arizona University and was the organizing director for the Arizona Student’s Association. His involvement in the Arizona legislature so far comes in the form of an internship he manages that has college students track policies as they move through the state government.

Perhaps it’s no surprise that when asked what about the region’s most pressing problems, Nitschke leans into issues in education.

“We need to fully fund not just K-12 education, but pre-K through higher education. The stat that I love to share is that we actually fund, through the state Legislature, the Department of Corrections more than every single university and community college in the state," he said. "Why are we sending our high school graduates to jail instead of to a gateway community college, or to one of our wonderful statewide universities?

"We need to make sure that every single high school graduate has the option to do whatever they want after they graduate and that the state supports them in that."

By contrast, but equally in line with her background and values, Rogers believes the biggest problem the state faces is dwindling support for law enforcement officers.

“Our constituents say that support for law enforcement is top of mind,” Rogers said. “It is imperative we support our sheriffs and police to enforce the rule of law, so that we have civility in our society.”

In response to the outcry to defund the police, Rogers stressed that she believed agencies needed more officers, more funding and more equipment to further public safety in the state.

In terms of education, Rogers believes Arizona is taking steps in the right direction.

“Public education is a bedrock in Arizona. Now in addition to public education, parents can choose to send their child to the right-fit type of public or home school or private education as necessary for their particular child. Arizona can be very proud, as it is a league leader in the United States for families to find the right choice for their child through publicly funded education.”

Nitschke takes issue with some of the policies associated with school choice.

“You could be a home-school parent, you have six kids now -- that is $42,000 a year of our tax dollars going directly to you to do whatever you want with. That’s ludicrous. We need public schools well funded because they have oversight. We can actually get in there and see what is going on in our public schools, making sure they’re teaching American values and all this good jazz," he said. "That’s another thing with these Republicans and school choice and anti-CRT; they want to send our tax dollars to private schools where we have no accountability."

Housing

Rogers translates that concept of accountability to individuals in need of housing when asked about her plans for addressing the region’s housing crisis.

“Not only affordable housing should be built, but cultivation of responsibility-taking for low-income families should be engendered in order for families to realize the ultimate dream of homeownership. I particularly like the FlagstaffHabitat.org model where self-reliance in families in starter homes is being developed. Flagstaff is an incubator for this model for Habitat for Humanity,” she said.

Asked the same question about the steps Arizona need to take to ensure access to housing in the region, Nitschke said he wants the Arizona Legislature to offer more control to cities and towns.

“Essentially our Flagstaff leaders in town aren’t able to make restrictions on Airbnbs in the way that we need to,” Nitschke said. “We’ve seen a unique approach from what they’re doing down in Sedona, but I don’t think giving homeowners who already have a ton of money more money just because they’re renting and not doing Airbnbs is the proper solution. To be addressing specifically the folks who need the housing — that’s where the money and investment needs to be going.

"The easiest thing we can do at the state Legislature level is let cities and towns make restrictions around Airbnbs. We also need to fund folks who are looking for housing -- renters and first-time homebuyers.”

Fires and floods

When asked about investment in fire and flood mitigation, Nitschke’s focus was on prevention and forest maintenance.

“[We need to be] doing long-term work to thin the forest here around northern Arizona to help prevent the start of forest fires,” he said. “I think we need to address this problem at its core. We’ve had almost 100 years of forest mismanagement. It’s only been the last couple decades that we’ve been trying to restore the forests to their natural old growth. We know our forests are much more overcrowded than they should be.”

Rogers spoke to the damage she’s seen in northern Arizona, and policies she’s supported in past sessions.

“The State of Arizona always stands in support of cities and towns, along with the federal government when it comes in to help. I toured the flooded areas with Mayor (Paul) Deasy and was kept informed by the Incident Command Center on the latest fires,” Rogers said. “I am always available. The first year of my two-year session, I voted for the $700 million appropriation we passed in special session for Arizona fire mitigation. I am on the Senate Natural Resources Committee and continue to support my district in this way.”

Water resources

Zooming out to talk about statewide resource management, Rogers said Arizona is taking steps in the right direction.

“I voted for a huge water legislative bill the last night we were in session,” she said, referring to SB 1740, which gave the Water Infrastructure and Finance Authority (WIFA) $1 billion to invest in water conservation, efficiency and repurposing. “I am proud to have been a part of this landmark legislation, which will ensure we have water into the future and have it be managed by skilled bipartisan commissioners.”

Nitschke said he doesn’t believe demand for water in the state is rising, but water tables aren’t either, so he hopes to "lean heavily into the organizations that have been doing this work, the Sierra Club, the Morrison Institute out of ASU."

"I know water conservation is huge here in Arizona," he said. "Over the last 30 or 40 years, we’ve actually not seen an increase in the demand for water even though our population has increased a ton. That’s for a couple of reasons. One, the incredible efforts that we have done around that. Two, we’ve seen a drawback from farming and more residential moving, which results in less water use. So I think we also need to continue to be smart about the farming that we are doing in Arizona, and the crops that we’re growing, and how water-intensive they are.”

Carbon neutrality

Rogers brings up energy resources when asked what the state’s goals should be in achieving carbon neutrality.

“Our country has the capability to be self-reliant when it comes to energy. First and foremost, we must get away from relying on other countries for our energy. Furthermore, I believe in an all-of-the-above array of energy sources. Let the market decide what predominates,” she said.

Nitschke said he believes climate change is an issue, but didn’t go into much detail.

“The corporation commission is where we can make the most progress on this, because they’re utilizing our commissions around the state Legislature. There’s so much we need to be doing. I don’t want to jump into the specifics,” he said.

Abortion

Rogers said little more than that she is pro-life when asked about her position on abortion access in the state, an issue present for many voters following the Dobbs v. Jackson decision — which handed individual states the power to grant or revoke access to procedures formerly protected by the Supreme Court following Roe v. Wade.

On her website, she elaborated on her position: “I support all laws that protect life in the womb. I believe in life at conception and I believe our laws should protect all living souls, including those who are the most vulnerable in the womb.”

Her opponent is pro-choice.

“Abortion should be safe, legal and free," Nitschke said. "Abortion is healthcare. Abortion is a human right. Even before the decision, we did not have appropriate access to abortion here in northern Arizona. I know currently we’re in legal limbo as far as are we going to be enforcing this ridiculous territorial ban or do we enforce this bad 15-week abortion ban. Either way we’re putting lives at risk and we’re restricting people’s access to healthcare and bodily autonomy. It’s ridiculous."

Election security

The other thing Nitschke is quick to ridicule are the accusations of his opponent surrounding election fraud.

“Our county recorders are wonderful. They do so much incredible work every election cycle. The poll training that they do, the poll workers that we have and then there’s other nonpartisan organizations that come out to do protection work as well," Nitschke said. "I think some of your readers may be concerned about integrity and the truth of the election and about them being valid, but that’s just because we’ve let this lie run for years. Quite frankly, the fact that we keep talking about the 2020 election, I think we’re not being super responsible. We’re sowing seeds of doubt into our upcoming election as well. Our elections are safe and free."

Despite being elected in 2020, Rogers has a history of claiming there was widespread fraud that election year. She states on her website that she wants to ban ballot drop boxes, return to paper ballots and “clean the voter rolls.”

“Arizona county officials should follow the law. As possible future chair of the Senate Government Committee, we will review legislation to restore voter confidence in the system,” Rogers said.

Final message

Nietschke said he believes Rogers was able to raise campaign funds by holding fast to the narrative of a "stolen election." His main message to voters? He’s the opposite of his opponent.

“The state Legislature is extremely, extremely corrupt and we need candidates that are held accountable to the people and not to big money, and that is what makes me different as a candidate,” he said. “I really ran this race to give voters an option this year. As a clean elections candidate, that makes me vastly different than Wendy Rogers. I’m actually held accountable to my voters. I had to go door to door, collecting 200 $5 contributions in order to get $50,000 from the state to run my campaign. Wendy Rogers has spent the last year and a half jet setting all over the country. She’s raised $3 million on the lie that the 2020 election was a lie and it was a fraud.”

Rogers' final message to voters was a brief link to her background.

“I am called to serve my country and my state. I served active duty military for 20 years as one of the Air Force’s first women pilots. My husband and I have been married 44 years. We have two children and six grandchildren. I serve to keep our nation as democratic as it has been for us.”