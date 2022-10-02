Meet the three District 6 candidates competing for a seat in the Arizona Senate

In Arizona’s 6th legislative district, a California-born write-in Republican is campaigning against a Libertarian from Northern Gila County and an incumbent Democrat with roots in Flagstaff.

Theresa Hatathlie (D) attended South Beaver Elementary, Flagstaff Junior High and Northern Arizona University. She’s worked for Native Americans for Community Action (NACA), managed the Tuba City Boys and Girls Club, and has sat on the board for Dine College for a decade. As she seeks office again, she wants to focus on infrastructure to alleviate traffic concerns and provide access to broadband for rural communities, in addition to improving programs that address gaps in care for people struggling with drugs, alcohol and or mental health challenges.

She says it’s her willingness to learn that will make her the best choice for re-election.

“If I don’t know something I take steps to learn it. This position itself has been a huge learning curve, but it’s a challenge that I have enjoyed,” she said.

Richard King (R) is originally from California. He lives in Nutrioso, in Apache County. King’s degree is in healthcare management.

“I’ve run medical businesses,” he said.

King believes it’s this element of his background that will give him the edge he needs to win as a write-in candidate.

“I know what it takes to generate revenue," King said. "I know what it takes to make appropriate cuts. Because a state like Arizona or even our great nation, we’re a business. No matter how you look at it. We have to look at it as a business. We have to generate money in order to pay the bills. We gotta have certain aspects that our state needs.

"With me, I come with fresh new ideas. I’m going to come in with a personality. I’m not biased with anybody. I’m not tied to anybody, because I don’t need to be. I just want to do what’s right for our country, what’s right for our state and for our people.”

Jeff Daniels (L) also cites his experience as a businessman in explaining why he could be an asset in the state Senate.

“My first business was a vacuum sewing center when I was 17," Daniels said. "I could count the number of jobs I’ve had on one hand.

"I believe my business experience and common sense over legalism would be the best thing. We need to start using common sense more in our government better than the letter of the law. Sometimes we need to look at the letter of the law and why it’s there, what purpose it has.”

Daniels has also engaged with politics as a volunteer poll worker in Gila County.

Flood, fire response and mitigation

In addition to his time as a poll worker, Daniels said he was the treasurer of the Christopher Falls Fire District for eight years and has experience as a volunteer firefighter. He said he believes fire suppression is the problem behind the region’s recent aggressive wildfires.

“I lived in an area for 22 years where fires were definitely an issue. My opinion after watching how they’re managed would be to promote logging in areas where it’s acceptable,” Daniels said. “Where it’s not destroying anything or harming animals. That would be number one. Number two: fires have been here long before we showed up. It’s our mismanagement of putting out the fires that have caused the dense brush, undergrowth, ladder growth, etc. We need to let them go in areas where it’s not harming people or possessions. Protect the properties as far as the forest itself — it’s supposed to burn. That’s what thins it naturally. Mother Nature knows how to do this much better than we do.”

King didn’t address forest management when asked about his response to the threat of wildfires and subsequent floods. Instead, he said he hopes to lean on experts in handling potential natural disasters.

“It’s something we really do need to look at and get the right people in place who would know how to work the drainage and how to excavate things,” King said. “I couldn’t tell you how to do that, unfortunately, but I know we’ve got people out there that know how to do that. To implement some of those changes, because a lot it is about safety. It’s the safety of our residents there. Water causes a lot of damage. It could cause a lot of death if we’re not careful. It’s something that we gotta look into.”

Hatathlie said she wants to make sure resources are put into helping people who are evacuated by fires and floods, in addition to investing in mitigating infrastructure.

“The Coconino National Forest is the largest forest. We need to continue to preserve this not just for the economic value, but because it’s a beautiful place to be,” she said. “The fire and the flooding that has happened, I think that’s had a lot of impact in and around Flagstaff. There was a bill a few months ago sponsored by Sen. (Wendy) Rogers that was specifically for fire and flooding in that area.

"I guess the multifaceted response is very important to note. How much are we able to address? Then from nature’s perspective, how much of an impact do we have? There are a number of resources out there as far working on the trails or replanting the forests. I know there was a lot of work there on 89; they put a lot of work in to divert the water. Making sure that people are safe, that they have access to water, to shelter. Many of them have animals. Making sure that there is money available for addressing those areas.”

Water resources

The biggest issue the region faces, according to King, is water resource management.

“We’re really getting tapped out on water. Up here it’s all rural communities along with Native American reservations, and lot of the ranchers, my local ranchers, are losing their water rights. We have government agencies coming in purchasing land that has water rights. That might have been able to be used to have cattle on,” King said.

He said he’s concerned about ranchers and farmers moving out of the state.

“Driving through on the 10, going through Casa Grande and Tucson, you see less and less ranches and farmland. How do we keep Arizona first? How do we keep us dependent on our water resources? How do we capture water from the monsoons? I mean, it comes down in buckets and we know it floods us. How do we make sure we capture all that, and build up stores to create water? There’s ideas ... things we did 80 years ago, 60 years ago by creating more dams, maybe that’s the answer. Maybe it’s just little reservoirs that capture more water.”

Hatathlie also referenced depleted water tables and brought up water resource management as one of the most pressing issues in the district.

“To many of these rural communities, the aquifers are really important. I was just listening to a study that was done. Aquifers are going lower and lower, but we don’t have plans to mitigate and replenish those aquifers. I think we can find a way to bring floodwaters back into the water table. Those kinds of aggressive steps need to be taken now,” she said.

Daniels said tapping into groundwater sources and focusing on technologies to increase the availability of repurposed water could be solutions to what he sees as Arizona’s limited water woes.

“I can’t say it’s unlimited, but we’ve got oceans under our land," Daniels said. "I don’t believe in government regulations, getting them out of it. The Department of Water Resources does pretty good at managing water resources and they don’t put in too much regulation, but I think we’re doing pretty well. There’s definitely advancements that can be made in what we call used water or recycled water.”

Climate change and carbon neutrality

When asked about his thoughts on carbon neutrality, King said, “We all need to get there. I think that everybody understands that we’ve all got to focus for the future. What I feel is that we can’t just turn off the water and expect it to happen now. It sets us all up for failure. We have to do it gradually. We have to look at what is the cleanest way to have power. We’re going to have to have electricity. That is one of the essentials.

"From what I’ve heard, we’re talking about closing two power plants. We’re going to be like California, we're going to be starving for power, we’re going to have blackouts, we’re not going to be able to do certain things at certain times. We can’t do that. If we’re going to get rid of coal power plants, we need to have a plan in place to find a cleaner way to create electricity. If that’s nuclear -- I’m not a scientist, I’m just speculating -- if that’s nuclear, we need to look at, 'OK, what does it take to bring that down?' We know that we have solar. We have wind turbines. Those are only going to produce very little compared to a nuclear power plant or a hydropower plant. We gotta get creative. Not just cut things off and say, ‘Here, we’re going electric.' It’s not going to work.”

Global warming for Hatathlie is top of mind: “It should be on many people’s agenda. I think that’s such an important topic from a global perspective, to not only validate the fact that there’s a change in the climate, but also making sure that we come to an agreement and understand so that we can continue today and even better 50-200 years down the road for our children and our grandchildren. To be able to limit global warming and lessen the temperature so we don’t have these dramatic changes on both of the polar caps. For us to get ahead of the game, we’re a little too late.

“There are still people out there who don’t want to acknowledge that there is a change in the climate. I think it’s so obvious, even locally. One of the longest record-breaking heatwaves is at 118 degrees, why? How can you explain that? In Flagstaff ... drought has opened up the doors for bark beetles to kill trees at an alarming rate -- which is why the trees are turning brown. The color of the trees are not so vibrant. I remember they were just so green; now the color is not as green as what I remember. That’s evidence right there that our climate is changing.”

Daniels said he is unconvinced by the science behind human-caused climate change.

“The earth has gone through cycles since the beginning of time. I do believe we are in that cycle. Man may be contributing to it somewhat, but I don’t believe it’s the overall factor in global warming,” he said. “I don’t put a lot of faith in carbon neutrality, because unfortunately, the way our government works is you can buy your carbon neutrality. It’s a fictional thing for ‘the little people’ to follow, that they don’t follow. When you see these climate summits, etc., and they’re traveling there in their jet planes that use more fuel than I use in five years. Obviously, there’s something wrong. I don’t believe carbon neutrality will reverse the process the earth is taking.”

Abortion access

The reversal of Roe v. Wade, which had guaranteed abortion access to women across the country, handed individual states the power to restrict access to the procedure.

Daniels said he likes that the states now have the opportunity to look at the issue.

“We’ve given way too much power to the federal government," Daniels said. "We need to get back to full state sovereignty. My opinion as far as the actual abortion issue is, I am a Christian. I believe abortion is murder, but that’s not a government issue. That’s a personal issue. Therefore, my official opinion as a politician, would be on pro-choice, although personally I’m pro-life. It’s not my position to tell you what to do. That should be you, your church, your community, your family, etc. That should be a moral decision.”

“I’m a pro-life candidate," King said, "but I’m also a person that looks at there’s gotta be exceptions to that. Definitely, with incest and rape, we have to have that in place, same with medical. If there’s something that’s life-saving for the mother, we gotta have that as well. I’m also one of those that I am very open to discussion on everything. What I mean by that is, just because my values are something, I shouldn’t force my values on you. Because my beliefs are different than yours. I also feel that there’s gotta be a compromise, in my opinion. It’s all the way to the end, when the woman is ready to give birth, I think that’s murder.”

Hatathlie said she believes the state is too “stingy” with resources for children and families to force women to have babies.

“People talk about the abortion bill, and I know that bill is not just all about abortion. I believe that it is a woman’s choice when and how she will have a family. I think that’s so important," she said. "The reason why I say that is, it takes two to make a child. However, many times there’s only one party that ends up having to make those very tough decisions. So I think that as a government we shouldn't be stepping into people’s bedrooms or into their bodies and saying, 'No, you can’t do this.'

“Sometimes a pregnancy that is wanted, that is celebrated, something happens. I was just talking to a young lady, she was sharing a story with me, she was in an accident and because of that she lost her baby. After the accident, she went to the hospital and they checked for a heartbeat ... it’s such a tragic story. The medical record that is put in her chart, the medical coding that’s used is the coding for an abortion. Today she would most likely be labeled a criminal. I don’t think that’s where the government should be.”

Election integrity

Government participation is important to Hatathlie, who can remember her father driving through snowstorms to vote. She has been a poll worker, and she said if anything our election system needs more funding — money to remove outdated voting machines and pay poll workers a better wage for long hours.

“I think from a historical perspective, the election process — yes, it is very important. We should be investing money into it. A lot of the challenges we have are after the fact. We’re not being proactive. A lot of times these issues are brought up because we’re going to lose an election or we’ve lost an election. I think we need a proactive approach. We need to run an election so that it is accurate, efficient and just short of protection. Overall, making sure it’s safe.”

King believes in the possibility of election fraud and is suspicious of mail-in voting.

“Voter ID," he said, "is the biggest thing for me. We have ID for everything. For me to get on a plane. For me to see a doctor. They’ve still got to see my ID to make sure it’s me. We need to make sure that that stays in place and that every city and county uses it. Because that’s the only way in my opinion that we would have fair elections going on. It really takes away people’s thoughts of, ‘Hey, we didn’t have to show proof that we’re a voter or anything like that.’ That’s gotta be taken away, right?’”

Daniels also mistrusts the election system, but that comes down to an overall unease with voting machines and technology rather than a fundamental belief in real or imagined fraud.

“I was, for 14 years, the inspector at our local polling place. I don’t trust electronics. I got my computer electronics degree in 1986, so I’ve been dealing with computers pretty much since they hit the mainstream,” Daniels said. “I’m very much a techie. There are certain things that we should not use computers for. That would be voting. I don’t believe in the electronic systems. In fact, our elections director at the time when they came out with the electronic voting systems and the little smart cards.

"As a techie, I was pretty deep into electronics and to summarize it — those things can be hacked very easily. I could come in with a card in my pocket. In my top pocket, you would never know. Slide it in that machine and infect the entire system, upload it to you and infect your entire system, and when you upload it to the state infect they’re entire system. I dealt with a lot of security issues.”

He said the solution would be to move to paper cards and “things that can be verified later.”

The right to vote has only been available to Native Americans since the early 20th century. Hatathlie, an Indigenous woman, and said voting rights came available to her people during her father’s lifetime.

“Whether you are a member of this party or that party, get out and vote. Get out there and vote!," she said.

She added: "I remember when I was young, I wasn’t even of voting age yet, I met a community leader and I was telling him about a challenge I observed. He said I was complaining and asked if I was registered to vote. When I said no, he said, ‘You don’t have a right to complain.’ I told him, 'You’re a leader. Whether I vote or not, you still have a responsibility to me. When I am old enough I will register and I will vote!’ These things are important because this is what our ancestors fought for. To have that voice -- not just the Indigenous community but lots of minorities, including women.”

Daniels also encouraged people to get out to the polls, with a caveat.

“Educate yourself before you go to the polls. Please. Know who you’re voting for and why. Look at their history. A lot of these initiatives and bills, really try and see through the title of them to what they’re doing. Such as the inflation reduction act — it does not reduce inflation in any way shape or form, although the title says it does,” he said.