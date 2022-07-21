Meet the 3 candidates vying for mayor of Flagstaff

Three mayoral candidates — Becky Daggett, Daniel Williamson and incumbent Paul Deasy — will be competing in Flagstaff’s Aug. 2 primary election, but only two will have the opportunity to move forward to the November general election.

There were not enough would-be city councilmembers to trigger a primary, so those four spots will be decided in November.

With the July 29 early voting deadline around the corner, the Arizona Daily Sun sat down with each candidate to ask them about their qualifications and goals for the office of Flagstaff mayor.

Becky Daggett

Recently a Flagstaff City Councilmember, Daggett stepped down from her position as vice mayor in order to run for the office of mayor. Daggett has served in numerous capacities throughout local government and nonprofits.

“I have been actively engaged in the community for the past 25 years,” she said. “During that time I have created a track record of accomplishments in open-space protection, in building trails, in land use planning and education.”

Daggett led several land use campaigns through the nonprofit Friends of Flagstaff’s Future that have expanded Flagstaff’s open space on Observatory Mesa and Picture Canyon, and improved connectivity of the Flagstaff Urban Trail System. She has also participated in county initiatives to improve land use and amenities around Rogers Lake, Kachina Village and Fort Tuthill.

“From there, I went to work for the City of Flagstaff as the business retention and expansion manager, working with local businesses on anything that they needed in order to be successful in Flagstaff,” Daggett said. “That ran the gamut from helping to arrange workforce development, helping them locate facilities inside Flagstaff where they could expand, helping them navigate the city's planning process.”

After holding that position with the city, Daggett worked as the executive director of Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy, where she helped relocate the campus and expand enrollment. She has also worked with Flagstaff Family Food Center and served as an interim director of the Flagstaff Arts Council.

“Now I'm bringing all of that experience and those accomplishments to bear by running as the mayor of Flagstaff,” Daggett said.

Should she be awarded the seat of mayor, Daggett said her two top priorities would be affordable housing and climate action.

“I spent countless hours helping to create the affordable housing 10-year plan,” Daggett said. “I'm looking forward to helping to activate that plan and get some of the strategies implemented.”

For Daggett, that includes passing the bond initiative to fund affordable housing in November and strengthening city support of organizations like Habitat for Humanity, Flagstaff Shelter Services, Housing Solutions of Northern Arizona and Catholic Charities.

“They've been very successful in attracting dollars to Flagstaff to actually create housing,” Daggett said. “So I would say that the strategies for housing are there.”

When it comes to climate action, forest health is key to Daggett.

“We need to continue seeking out the funding for forest health and make sure that we keep that as a priority,” Daggett said, noting it includes continued cooperation with agencies and lawmakers at the state and federal level.

“We need to be maintaining those relationships and making sure that Flagstaff needs stay front and center of the decision makers who are allocating state and federal funding,” she said. “One thing that’s important for the public to know is that I'm decisive. I'm a problem solver. I build consensus and trust. And I cultivate respect. I think that is going to be really important, as I step in to the role.”

Daniel Williamson

Williamson has worked in Flagstaff’s nonprofit sector for 30 years. He has served as president of the Sunnyside Association and is a pastor at the Flagstaff Church for the Nations. He also helped found the New Horizons Christian Academy, a group home for adolescent boys.

“We had an 86% success rate,” Williamson said.

Improving transitional living options in the Flagstaff community has been a long-term focus for him.

“That came as a result of meeting previous Mayor Jerry Nabours and asking him what problem is the city facing that the city knows it can't solve,” Williamson said. “His answer was transitional living for the working poor. So that's how we collaborated with [city council candidate] Lori Matthews, and ANEW Living as a result of that.”

Williamson is also chairman of the board for an alcohol and drug rehabilitation program known as Teen Challenge of Arizona that “boasts some of the highest success rates in the world,” he said.

Facilitating collaboration across diverse groups has also been an important focus for Williamson. He has sat on the Cty of Flagstaff Diversity Commission, which, he said, has given him “an angle on how government functions here locally.”

Williamson prides himself on “being able to unify people cross-culturally from different social backgrounds, from different worldviews, from different traditions,” he said. “What I’ve discovered is that that builds community synergy.”

He noted that he felt particularly successful in these unification efforts during the summer of 2020 amid protests surrounding the police killing of George Floyd.

“We were able to call the faith community together, along with the law enforcement community, some of the first responder community, as well as the city leadership, which at that time was under the direction of Mayor Coral Evans,” Williamson said. “We called them all together to a place of racial and social reconciliation. So much so that May 31, 2020, Mayor Evans put in place a day of racial reconciliation and celebration. There were some 1,500 people that came together for that particular event.”

Williamson said if he is awarded the seat of mayor, he would like to help create a Flagstaff unified by a sense of “shared responsibility” for the city’s future “without losing the ethos of who we are.”

“What that looks like to me is we have a resurgence of creativity, vitality or ingenuity amongst our small businesses, or our economic vitality,” Williamson said. “Building healthy relationships, having great healthy dialogue with the right people, whether that’s with the county, with NAU, with some of the larger stakeholders of Flagstaff.”

Ultimately, Williamson would like to see Flagstaff as a family-friendly place where people can be economically successful. He thinks that will require some change.

“Because, to be honest with you, right now that's not the case,” he said. “People are frightened to come to Flagstaff because they're not sure if they can open and start a business, if their families are going to be celebrated and have generational longevity. My goal is to see Flagstaff become the bright point of Arizona and the Southwest.”

Paul Deasy

Deasy is running for his second term as mayor of Flagstaff. He has a professional background as an analyst and holds two separate master’s degrees in economics and political science.

“A background as an analyst is important because it provides an evidence-based, outcomes-based approach to solving Flagstaff’s biggest issues,” Deasy said.

Deasy is also a longtime Flagstaff resident who moved to the city when he was 12 years old.

“I went to public schools here in Flagstaff, and I'm raising my children in Flagstaff,” Deasy said. “I have intimate knowledge on how the kids grow up here, the quality of life that we want to maintain and expand from my own experiences as a child in Flagstaff.”

During his first term, Deasy is proud of having “gotten so much done so very quickly,” thanks to a willingness and understanding of “how to cut red tape.” To him, one of the most important things accomplished during his term has been the construction of flood mitigation beneath the Museum Fire scar.

“We previously had not received any long-term mitigation or funding,” Deasy said. “And through collaboration with five government agencies, we've been able to receive $15 million worth of infrastructure collectively. We completed it between last monsoon season and this one, and we didn't even get awarded the money until last October.”

Deasy is also proud of the Flagstaff CARES team, an alternative response program that fledged during his term as mayor.

“That was just kind of standstill before walking into office. And we were able to get it right away.”

The Flagstaff CARES team has been a “huge success,” Deasy said, and has fielded hundreds of calls that would have otherwise gone to the police.

“Less than 1% of all calls that the team has responded to have escalated for the need for police,” he said.