Meet Flagstaff’s two mayoral candidates

In the upcoming Nov. 8 election, Flagstaff will be tasked with electing four city councilmembers and one mayor. On the mayoral ballot are two candidates: incumbent Paul Deasy and Becky Daggett, the former vice mayor.

In the interest of helping readers become more acquainted with these candidates, the Arizona Daily Sun sat down with Deasy and Daggett to ask them about their background and their ambitions for the office of Flagstaff mayor.

Paul Deasy

Deasy moved to Flagstaff with his family when he was 12 years old. Since that time, he has started a family of his own and is currently raising four children.

Deasy holds two master’s degrees in economics and political science, the latter of which he completed as a graduate research fellow with the National Science Foundation.

“During that research term, I was involved in data-driven decision making around policies at the federal level to respond to economic crisis,” Deasy said.

After completing the program, he went on to work as a research and business intelligence analyst for Northern Arizona University, where he was tasked with “providing data-driven decision making proposals to senior leadership to increase retention rates at the university and help create more diversity in STEM majors.”

When asked why he has focused his career on analytics, Deasy answered, “because that's how the best decisions are made.”

“We can talk about what we feel is going to happen,” he said “But assessing and understanding what went well, what did not go well, helps better inform how we create policies to really impact our policy goals.”

In this way, Deasy said, analytics are a “transferable skill” able to inform many local-level governmental decisions, from housing to stormwater management, transportation and development.

“Being able to analyze and do research simply creates better policy,” he said.

When it comes to how Deasy would like to create better policy with a second term as mayor of Flagstaff, he pointed to the city’s climate emergency — and its connection to the cycle of fire and flooding — as well as the city’s housing emergency.

“We have to really address the policies around our fire restrictions and our policies around water conservation in this changing environment,” he said. “For example, I think we need to be in Stage One fire restrictions yearround.”

As far as the city housing emergency goes, Deasy applauded what he sees as “innovative ideas from our local nonprofits,” such as Anew Living’s retrofit of the Route 66 Motel and Habitat for Humanity’s shared equity housing program.

“These innovative ideas, especially in this quickly changing environment, we need to embrace and act on very quickly,” Deasy said. “And that's a big thing that I will continue to do as mayor -- is to embrace innovative solutions and help support and partner with nonprofits, private companies, whatever it takes to create more affordable housing.”

Aside from addressing these immediate needs, Deasy sees Flagstaff as a place in transition, growing out of its small-town roots into a larger, more dynamic city.

“It’s critical that as we continue to develop and continue to grow, we keep Flagstaff Flagstaff,” he said.

What makes Flagstaff Flagstaff? For Deasy, there are two main factors: friendliness and the outdoors.

“That sense of community and behaving in a neighborly fashion can't be lost,” he said, nor can “the connection not just with each other, but with our environment.”

In typical job interview fashion, the Arizona Daily Sun also asked Deasy to identify his strengths and weaknesses. For strengths, Deasy answered “tenacity,” a trait he believes has been exemplified in his willingness to take action beyond his strict legal authority as mayor.

“When things can't necessarily be done at the dais, I will figure out another way,” he said. For Deasy, this meant “rallying volunteers” to place flood-mitigating sandbags when “legal bureaucratic issues” got in the way, or when he and his wife acted to distribute 250,000 KN95 face masks when “city council did not want to get involved in mass distribution.”

“We took grassroots efforts to address the community concerns,” Deasy said of the actions.

As for his weaknesses, Deasy said he can “wear his heart on his sleeve too much.”

“I certainly speak my mind and can be bluntly honest about what I feel on situations and what I'm thinking about,” he said. “And that sometimes can interfere with the outcomes I wish to seek.”

He went on to say that he believes he has been able to “change” over the past year in regards to this personal weakness.

“Look at how well things are working and how well I'm working with our fellow city councilmembers to get things accomplished,” he said. “There was certainly a learning curve on that front for me.”

Becky Daggett

As a child, Daggett spent summers and weekends in Flagstaff because her father ran a construction business in town.

“I always knew that I wanted to come to Northern Arizona University,” Daggett said. “Mostly because I loved Flagstaff.”

From NAU, Daggett earned an undergraduate degree in public relations. She went on to earn a master’s degree in sustainable communities while also working for local environmental advocacy organization Grand Canyon Trust.

“As I was finishing up my degree, Friends of Flagstaff’s Future (FFF) was looking for an executive director,” she said. She pursued the full-time position and was offered the job, which was a big step for a nonprofit organization that had been “essentially just run by volunteers” up until that point.

“I remember Nat White telling me that they had $3,000 in their bank account,” Daggett said. “And that I would either make it, or the organization would probably fold.”

Daggett made it. Over her 9 1/2-year tenure as executive director, she helped build the organization up to a membership of 1,200 people.

During the course of her time at FFF, Daggett got very involved with land-use planning around the city and participated in campaigns to purchase land on Observatory Mesa, Picture Canyon and other parcels that were used in construction of the Flagstaff Urban Trail System.

“Around the same time, I helped lead a countywide campaign to purchase land out at Rogers Lake,” Daggett said, “as well as some land in Kachina Village, build a park in Tuba City and build the amphitheater out at Fort Tuthill. I got really involved.”

Daggett’s involvement in regional land planning caught the attention of Arizona’s then-governor Janet Napolitano, and Daggett was appointed chair of the governor’s Growing Smarter oversight council, tasked with evaluating the effectiveness of state laws addressing urban development, land use planning and open-space preservation.

“Our main task was to help ensure that all of the communities in Arizona created their own regional plan or some sort of long-range planning for their city, town, county,” Daggett said.

After her role at FFF, Daggett went to help launch city offices of business retention and expansion.

“My main role was to help local businesses stay here and to grow,” she said, noting that “the city had just taken on economic development.”

“It was the building of that program within the city," she added.

From there, Daggett went on to serve as executive director for the Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy (FALA).

“I think the common theme of everything that I've taken on is that there was a major challenge,” she said.

For FALA, that meant finding an entirely new location for the school.

“I was with FALA for five and a half years,” Daggett said. “During that time, we moved the campus, expanded grades and built the enrollment. When I left, enrollment was probably the highest it's ever been.”

In 2020, Daggett’s high level of involvement and experience with nonprofits, land-use planning and the educational system motivated her to run for city council in order to better serve the needs of the wider community. She won a seat by a high margin and was thus awarded the role of vice mayor.

Soon after, Daggett joined the housing commission, where she helped create Flagstaff’s 10-Year Housing Plan.

“I'm proud of the final project and I know that plan is going to serve Flagstaff well,” she said.

Should she become Flagstaff’s next mayor, Daggett said she would like to see policy that “safeguards” water, air quality and forest health, diversifies transportation, and maintains infrastructure while positioning Flagstaff to take advantage of state and federal funds.

“Flagstaff has to make sure that we're always proactive and always ready when those opportunities come up,” she said.

Daggett also applauded the various ways Flagstaff has laid groundwork to address local issues in the near future. From the 10-Year-Housing Plan to the Flagstaff Watershed Protection Project, the Carbon Neutrality Plan and MetroPlan, Daggett sees that leading Flagstaff in the near term will largely be about making sure existing plans are seen through to their conclusion.

“There wouldn't be a policy that I would say, ‘Right now we have to do this,’” Daggett explained. “What I would say is, 'Right now, we have to get these plans finished.'”

In her estimation, what Daggett can offer Flagstaff is leadership that helps to get everyone “pulling in the same direction.”

Having only served on Council for two years before running for mayor, Daggett admits that she may have weakness in the “learning curve” of local governance. But she sees her strength as an ability to develop solutions to complex problems and “build trust between the citizens of Flagstaff and the city council.”

“I listen to people, I work collaboratively with people,” she said. “I am able to defuse sometimes volatile situations. I build teams.”