Matt Eckhoff announces campaign for Flagstaff City Council

Local resident and public health professional Matt Eckhoff has announced he will seek a Flagstaff City Council seat as an advocate for a “healthier and more sustainable Flagstaff.”

Eckhoff, a father of four and a small business owner, has lived in Flagstaff for 11 years. He has a master’s degree in public health and if elected, he said, would like to see a “wide lens” used to evaluate the health of the Flagstaff community.

“That includes affordable housing, economic and educational opportunity, sustainable practices, social justice, transportation options, community safety and much more,” Eckhoff said. “They're all connected in creating a vibrant and healthy community.”

Eckhoff’s business — Kominote Community Counseling — assists a range of organizations with development. Its goal for clients is “not only bringing in funds to support their missions, but to support building programs that really reflect and respond to needs of a variety of communities across Arizona, and beyond,” Eckhoff said.

He’s proud to have served over two dozen nonprofits since the company founded in 2014.

Now, he’s got his eyes on a different form of public service.

“Civic engagement has always been really important to me,” he said. “City council has been on my radar for a long time.”

Eckhoff would like to see Flagstaff make smart investments from a data-driven source. He’s interested in addressing the housing crisis, and applauds the research and strategy that has gone into the city's 10-year housing plan.

“We're definitely not starting from square one,” he said. “I think there's creative ways to continue that conversation as new builds and new communities come about.”

One creative way to approach workforce housing could involve the downtown campus soon to be vacated by Flagstaff Medical Center’s move toward Fort Tuthill, Eckhoff said.

“It would be really interesting to look at using that existing facility to outfit the community with resources that we don't have today," he said.

When asked how he would improve the current council, Eckhoff put emphasis on alternative response programs.

“I would really like to see the current and future city council continue to engage the alternate response program,” he said.

He also noted that he would like to be part of maintaining a “high level of civil discourse,” within the city council chambers.

“We can see, at every level of politics in this day and age, divisiveness,” Eckhoff said. “But I think coming to the table, especially at the council level, makes sense because we are neighbors. This is where the rubber meets the road.”

The April 4 qualifying deadline for city candidates is rapidly approaching. So far Eckhoff will be running alongside nine other candidates for city council if they supply the requisite signatures: incumbent Austin Aslan, Kevin Dobbe, Lori Matthews, Alexander Sheedy, Sean Golliher, Sydney Shevat, Deborah Harris, Livandrea Knoki and Rose Cisek.

The mayoral seat currently has four candidates: incumbent Paul Deasy, current Vice Mayor Becky Daggett, Councilmember Regina Salas and Daniel Williamson.

Candidates are required to have at least 1,602 signatures to qualify for the ballot.

