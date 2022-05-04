Lewis out in justice of the peace race, incumbent Grodman to run unopposed

Incumbent Howard Grodman will now run unopposed in the race for justice of the peace after his opponent, Bernadine Lewis, was disqualified due to signature concerns.

Both candidates turned in enough signatures by the April 4 deadline to qualify for the upcoming ballot. However, Grodman called Lewis' signatures into question in a complaint filed in Coconino County Superior Court on April 15.

Grodman alleged in his complaint that "at least 140" signatures appeared to be invalid with reasons ranging from the signer belonging to a different political party or not being registered to vote in the Flagstaff Justice Court precinct.

The challenge went to the offices of the Coconino County attorney and recorder for an internal audit to determine the validity of the complaint.

Documents from the Coconino County Recorder's office show that 100 of the 137 contested signatures didn't qualify, putting Lewis 93 signatures short of the 569 required to be placed on the ballot.

Patty Hansen, county recorder, explained a signature can be disqualified for a number of reasons, such as someone not being registered to vote or registered in another district. They can also be considered invalid if the individual signed another candidate's petition first, is a member of a different political party or their signature does not match the one on file.

In Lewis' case, the Coconino County Recorder's Office found that mos belonged to a different political party.

Both candidates are Democrats. Challenges aren't uncommon. The Flagstaff mayoral race recently narrowed from four to three contenders when Regina Salas withdrew from the race after an audit left her 120 signatures short of officially qualifying for the ballot.

With this, Grodman, who has held the office since 2011, will now run unopposed in the Nov. 8 general election. He's pretty much guaranteed the position barring a whirlwind write-in campaign by Lewis or any others.

Reporter Bree Burkitt can be reached at 928-556-2250 or bburkitt@azdailysun.com.

