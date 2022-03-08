Kyle Nitschke announces Clean Elections campaign for Arizona Senate

Kyle Nitschke -- an active member of the Coconino Democratic Party, a state committee member with the Arizona Democratic Party and co-chair for the Progressive Counsel of the Arizona Democratic Party -- announced over the weekend that he would run as a Clean Elections candidate for Legislative District 7.

As per the 1998 Citizens Clean Elections Act, Nitschke will work with the Citizens Clean Elections Commission and receive a limited amount of funding from the Commission after he has generated at least 200 $5 contributions and agrees to forgo high-dollar and special-interest contributions.

The decision to run a “clean” campaign, despite the limits it puts on his fundraising, reflects his pro-democracy interests, Nitschke said.

The Arizona Legislature caters too much to the interests of wealthy donors, Nitschke said, and as a representative he would like to see democratic power reinvested in the hands of all Arizonians. By running a clean campaign, he said, he can “really focus on knocking doors, making phone calls and talking to voters instead of doing fundraising.”

Voter outreach, particularly among young voters, has long been a priority for Nitschke, who cut his teeth as a NexGen America organizer in Flagstaff. In 2018, Nitschke registered more than 2,500 young people and contributed to an increase in voter turnout in the 2018 election of 300% on Northern Arizona University’s campus. The effort was motivated by the desire to better integrate NAU students into the Flagstaff community.

“When we have Flagstaff community members encouraging and telling our NAU students that they're not a part of the community and they shouldn’t be voting here, then it makes them not a part of the community,” he said.

He is also concerned with what he called Arizona’s pitiful investment in public education. Since at least 2018, public educators have been demanding better working conditions, but as of 2022 Arizona is still rated to have the worst public education system in the nation, according to a Scholaroo study that measured metrics such as school quality, student safety and student success.

Nitschke, whose mother was a public educator for 30 years, said the state’s lack of education funding is most egregious when compared to the state’s “reckless funding of the Department of Corrections.” In FY 2019, the state of Arizona spent $340 million more on its prison system than it did all public schools and colleges.

According to the Arizona Students Association, where Nitschke works full-time as organizing director, there is a “direct correlation” between the education and incarceration. Data shows that “having any form of exposure to post-secondary education reduces the likelihood that you will find yourself in state prison, federal prison or local jail.”

“It's a matter of investment for me,” Nitschke said. “Why are we putting our money into Department of Corrections locking up these high-schoolers when we should be paying to put them into college, community college, and trade schools and really investing in their education their future?”

Aside from these issues, Nitschke said that his motivation to run for office came after Flagstaff was gerrymandered and split into two different legislative districts.

“I's very clear this district [LD7] was gerrymandered to be a Republican district,” Nitschke said. “So we really needed any candidate to run. It was getting to the point where no one else had announced, and democracy only works when we have choices.”

“I'm tired of fighting bad bills,” Nitschke said. “I want us to work to actually make the state a better place.”

