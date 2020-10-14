Judge Cathleen Brown Nichols up for Coconino County's first retention election

"Every hearing is often one of the most important events in the life of a litigant or defendant in a criminal case, and I believe it is vitally important for judicial officers to be patient and take the time necessary to listen to the attorneys and parties and explain my decisions to them," Brown Nichols said.

A new system

Across the state, many of the results sent out to participants in the judicial system are not returned.

This year, out of the 63 surveys distributed to attorneys who worked with Brown Nichols, only 23 people filled out and submitted them. Out of the 239 surveys sent to witnesses, defendants and parties, only 30 filled out and returned them. Moran had similar turnout on his results.

As to why many 2019 surveyors did not fulfill their civic responsibility to provide their feedback — good or bad — on judges, it is unclear.

"I've never given a good or bad review in my life when I buy stuff online. I just never have," Brown-Nichols said. "I wondered about that — the low rate of return — are these just segments of people that are not happy? If you're happy, do you say: I'm not going to fill it out; I'm fine; I had a good experience? I wonder about all that."