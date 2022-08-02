Here’s what Coconino County residents can expect when voting the Arizona primaries today

Arizona Primary Elections are set for Tuesday, August 2. For those intending to vote in person, polling locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time.

In this election, all voters registered in Coconino County will have the opportunity to select candidates running for federal, state, legislative and county office. Residents of Flagstaff will also have the opportunity to choose from candidates in the Flagstaff mayoral race.

Preliminary results will be available early Wednesday morning. Winners of the primary elections will advance to the November 8 general election.

Expect a “moderate” turnout on voting day, said Coconino County elections director Eslir Musta.

“The most traffic will be at our voting centers,” Musta said. “We have three of them — Tuba City High School, the Flagstaff Mall and the NAU Walkup Skydome.”

Anyone registered in Coconino County can vote at one of these three locations. Otherwise, polling place locations are determined by a voter’s address. A searchable database of polling locations can be found at www.coconino.az.gov/195/Elections.

The county elections department has also taken care to ensure that polling locations are adherent to recommend COVID-19 precautions. According to Musta, all polling locations will be fully staffed to help keep lines down.

“We’re also making sure that people have the ability and the option, whenever they're poll workers or voters, to wear a mask and take health and safety precautions that they feel comfortable with," he said.

For a few polling locations, especially those in Doney Park, weather and the potential for flooding has necessitated contingency planning. While the forecast indicates that “the weather appears to be cooperating,” Musta said the county is prepared to communicate with voters and redirect them to one of the three aforementioned voting centers in case a polling location becomes inaccessible due to weather events. The National Weather Service forecasts a 17% of rain on Tuesday.

Despite the false claims of voter fraud that surrounded Arizona elections in 2020, Musta said Coconino County has robust mechanisms for ensuring secure and accurate voting.

“The bedrock for us is that all our polling locations have are run by bipartisan boards,” Musta said. The county also provides “in-depth training to our poll workers, so they understand the legal and procedural requirements that are significant and super important for running an election day.”

When it comes to tabulating the results of Tuesday’s election, Musta said that the first results to be released will be the tabulation of early-voting ballots. He expects those to be uploaded at 8 p.m.

According to County Recorder Patty Hansen, 47,700 early ballots have been distributed, accounting for more than half of the 92,988 voters registered in Coconino County. As of end of day Friday, “we've had 16,958 returned, and that's 35.4% of those distributed,” Hansen said. This is a roughly 10% lower early-voting turnout than what Hansen saw in the 2020 elections.

“I don't know if it's just less interest in the election this year or the fact that we have some candidates that have been spreading misinformation that you can't trust early voting,” Hansen said. “We’ll see what happens on election day, if we have higher turnout at the polling place than we've had in the past.”

Historically, roughly 80% of Coconino County voters vote by mail, while 20% show up to polling places, Musta said. As for how that distribution will play out this year, “it’s hard to predict,” he said.

After the 8 p.m. release of early voting results, Musta said results from election day tabulations will be posted at “hourly intervals” until those are completed around 3 a.m.

“We're using the state election night results website that all the counties in Arizona are using,” Musta said. “The information is going to be good.”

Still, Musta reminded voters that the results that will be available on Wednesday are still “preliminary.” There are still processes including a “curing process of signature verification,” that will go into certifying vote tabulation. Official results will be posted on August 16, he said.

He also reminded voters that the 7 p.m. deadline for in-person voting is firm. While some exceptions may be made, such as in the case that someone is waiting in line at a polling location when 7 p.m. hits, for the most part no late voting will be accepted.

For more information as well as a link to a Live Ballot Video Stream, visit www.coconino.az.gov/195/Elections.